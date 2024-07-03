Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹357.2
Prev. Close₹348.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.83
Day's High₹357.2
Day's Low₹340
52 Week's High₹594.95
52 Week's Low₹283
Book Value₹108.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)171.73
P/E23.65
EPS14.74
Divi. Yield0.29
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.05
5.05
5.05
5.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.94
37.32
26.21
17.65
Net Worth
50.99
42.37
31.26
22.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
29.75
23
14.25
11.61
yoy growth (%)
29.32
61.35
22.72
15.74
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-17.89
-14.86
-10.84
-8.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.03
5.16
1.55
0.55
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.85
-0.28
-0.27
Tax paid
-2.17
-1.43
-0.44
-0.16
Working capital
2.72
3.34
0.35
0.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.32
61.35
22.72
15.74
Op profit growth
67.32
291.76
97.01
-37.55
EBIT growth
68.89
253.89
176.08
-53.61
Net profit growth
84.01
235.35
185.42
-51.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
78.58
76.91
53.92
44.21
39.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
78.58
76.91
53.92
44.21
39.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.07
0.46
0.89
0.7
0.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
C Ganapathy
Managing Director & CEO
G Suresh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
S.Latha
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
R Jayaraman
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harcharan J
Independent Director
K Kathirvel
Independent Director
R Krishnaswamy
Independent Director
G S Swaminathan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd
Summary
CG-VAK Software and Exports Ltd was established as a Public Limited Company in December, 1994, with wide experience in the business of Information Technology. CG-VAK is a multi million-dollar public limited organization, with over two decades of time-tested experience for clients across the globe. It provides customised software solutions, pre-programmed application packages, re-engineering, consultancy professional services, multimedia and training. As a global software provider headquartered in India, the Company employs over 525+ professionals across the globe.As a leading software development company in India, CG VAK enables enterprises and ISVs with cutting edge technology solutions to suit various requirements. It offers web application development services, using unparalleled technologies like, PHP, MySQL, ASP.NET and many more. Apart from their standard packages, it offer customisable web application development solutions, based on customer needs, budget and interest.The company set up a 100% export-oriented software development unit under Software Technology Park Scheme of the Department of Electronics. It got into strategic alliance with Optimum Technologies, US, for marketing its products and services in the US and with Al-Salmyiah Computer Trading, Dubai, for marketing its products in the UAE. It set up an office at Dubai to have international connectivity. It set up a separate unit to offer its products and services to the domestic market. It came out with a pub
Read More
The CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹340.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd is ₹171.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd is 23.65 and 3.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd is ₹283 and ₹594.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.43%, 3 Years at 4.61%, 1 Year at -27.26%, 6 Month at -10.21%, 3 Month at 15.43% and 1 Month at 7.02%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.