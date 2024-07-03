Summary

CG-VAK Software and Exports Ltd was established as a Public Limited Company in December, 1994, with wide experience in the business of Information Technology. CG-VAK is a multi million-dollar public limited organization, with over two decades of time-tested experience for clients across the globe. It provides customised software solutions, pre-programmed application packages, re-engineering, consultancy professional services, multimedia and training. As a global software provider headquartered in India, the Company employs over 525+ professionals across the globe.As a leading software development company in India, CG VAK enables enterprises and ISVs with cutting edge technology solutions to suit various requirements. It offers web application development services, using unparalleled technologies like, PHP, MySQL, ASP.NET and many more. Apart from their standard packages, it offer customisable web application development solutions, based on customer needs, budget and interest.The company set up a 100% export-oriented software development unit under Software Technology Park Scheme of the Department of Electronics. It got into strategic alliance with Optimum Technologies, US, for marketing its products and services in the US and with Al-Salmyiah Computer Trading, Dubai, for marketing its products in the UAE. It set up an office at Dubai to have international connectivity. It set up a separate unit to offer its products and services to the domestic market. It came out with a pub

