CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd Share Price

340.05
(-2.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:43:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open357.2
  • Day's High357.2
  • 52 Wk High594.95
  • Prev. Close348.55
  • Day's Low340
  • 52 Wk Low 283
  • Turnover (lac)9.83
  • P/E23.65
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value108.66
  • EPS14.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)171.73
  • Div. Yield0.29
CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd Corporate Action

18 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Aug, 2024

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:53 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.86%

Non-Promoter- 46.13%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.05

5.05

5.05

5.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.94

37.32

26.21

17.65

Net Worth

50.99

42.37

31.26

22.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

29.75

23

14.25

11.61

yoy growth (%)

29.32

61.35

22.72

15.74

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-17.89

-14.86

-10.84

-8.47

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.03

5.16

1.55

0.55

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.85

-0.28

-0.27

Tax paid

-2.17

-1.43

-0.44

-0.16

Working capital

2.72

3.34

0.35

0.69

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.32

61.35

22.72

15.74

Op profit growth

67.32

291.76

97.01

-37.55

EBIT growth

68.89

253.89

176.08

-53.61

Net profit growth

84.01

235.35

185.42

-51.63

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

78.58

76.91

53.92

44.21

39.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

78.58

76.91

53.92

44.21

39.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.07

0.46

0.89

0.7

0.66

CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

C Ganapathy

Managing Director & CEO

G Suresh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

S.Latha

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

R Jayaraman

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harcharan J

Independent Director

K Kathirvel

Independent Director

R Krishnaswamy

Independent Director

G S Swaminathan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd

Summary

CG-VAK Software and Exports Ltd was established as a Public Limited Company in December, 1994, with wide experience in the business of Information Technology. CG-VAK is a multi million-dollar public limited organization, with over two decades of time-tested experience for clients across the globe. It provides customised software solutions, pre-programmed application packages, re-engineering, consultancy professional services, multimedia and training. As a global software provider headquartered in India, the Company employs over 525+ professionals across the globe.As a leading software development company in India, CG VAK enables enterprises and ISVs with cutting edge technology solutions to suit various requirements. It offers web application development services, using unparalleled technologies like, PHP, MySQL, ASP.NET and many more. Apart from their standard packages, it offer customisable web application development solutions, based on customer needs, budget and interest.The company set up a 100% export-oriented software development unit under Software Technology Park Scheme of the Department of Electronics. It got into strategic alliance with Optimum Technologies, US, for marketing its products and services in the US and with Al-Salmyiah Computer Trading, Dubai, for marketing its products in the UAE. It set up an office at Dubai to have international connectivity. It set up a separate unit to offer its products and services to the domestic market. It came out with a pub
Company FAQs

What is the CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd share price today?

The CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹340.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd is ₹171.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd is 23.65 and 3.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd is ₹283 and ₹594.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd?

CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.43%, 3 Years at 4.61%, 1 Year at -27.26%, 6 Month at -10.21%, 3 Month at 15.43% and 1 Month at 7.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.87 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.13 %

