iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd AGM

345
(5.34%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:43:00 PM

CG-VAK Software CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM9 Sep 202418 Aug 2024
We are enclosing herewith the press release issued on 17.08.2024, publishing the 29th Notice o Annual General Meeting of the Company. We wish to submit the Notice of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 09.09.2024 at 3:00 PM through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024) This has reference to the intimation dated 10.09.2024 with respect to the proceedings of the 29th Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company held on 09.09.2024. There has been an inadvertent delay in submission of proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on 09.09.2024. We are hereby resubmitting the proceedings along with this clarification regarding delay in submission. We confirm that no unpublished material information was part of the proceedings of the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024)

CG-VAK Software: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.