|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.59
30.71
-6.77
-8.5
Op profit growth
65.8
218.39
52.06
-37.42
EBIT growth
66.69
191.49
84.47
-46.11
Net profit growth
81.43
175.5
86.93
-43.78
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
22.04
14.96
6.14
3.76
EBIT margin
21.39
14.45
6.48
3.27
Net profit margin
15.74
9.77
4.63
2.31
RoCE
30.02
24.62
11.61
6.59
RoNW
6.09
4.49
2.08
1.16
RoA
5.52
4.16
2.07
1.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
13.78
7.6
2.76
1.53
Dividend per share
1
0.75
0.5
0.5
Cash EPS
11.82
5.88
2.19
0.91
Book value per share
62.65
50.41
34.01
32.03
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.25
3.56
7.75
20.84
P/CEPS
8.44
4.6
9.74
34.74
P/B
1.59
0.53
0.62
0.99
EV/EBIDTA
3.67
0.58
-0.11
6.61
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
18.13
33.89
Tax payout
-24.19
-27.95
-28.24
-28.79
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
59.69
56.15
73.7
97.48
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-6.03
-7.1
-10.03
-19.42
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-34.44
-16.3
-342.58
-119.13
Net debt / equity
-0.38
-0.38
-0.64
-0.44
Net debt / op. profit
-1.24
-1.68
-5.99
-5.98
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-67.15
-71.01
-69.8
-66.9
Other costs
-10.8
-14.01
-24.04
-29.32
