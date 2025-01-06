iifl-logo-icon 1
CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

332.05
(-4.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd

CG-VAK Software FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.03

5.16

1.55

0.55

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.85

-0.28

-0.27

Tax paid

-2.17

-1.43

-0.44

-0.16

Working capital

2.72

3.34

0.35

0.69

Other operating items

Operating

8.6

6.21

1.18

0.8

Capital expenditure

0.31

5.98

0.21

-3.69

Free cash flow

8.91

12.19

1.39

-2.88

Equity raised

21.91

12.13

7.84

7.42

Investing

4.26

0.55

0.5

-0.36

Financing

5.5

3.29

0.02

0.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0.25

0.25

Net in cash

40.59

28.17

10

4.51

