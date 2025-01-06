CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.03
5.16
1.55
0.55
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.85
-0.28
-0.27
Tax paid
-2.17
-1.43
-0.44
-0.16
Working capital
2.72
3.34
0.35
0.69
Other operating items
Operating
8.6
6.21
1.18
0.8
Capital expenditure
0.31
5.98
0.21
-3.69
Free cash flow
8.91
12.19
1.39
-2.88
Equity raised
21.91
12.13
7.84
7.42
Investing
4.26
0.55
0.5
-0.36
Financing
5.5
3.29
0.02
0.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0.25
0.25
Net in cash
40.59
28.17
10
4.51
