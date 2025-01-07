iifl-logo-icon 1
CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 7, 2025

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

29.75

23

14.25

11.61

yoy growth (%)

29.32

61.35

22.72

15.74

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-17.89

-14.86

-10.84

-8.47

As % of sales

60.13

64.62

76.04

72.93

Other costs

-2.2

-2.36

-1.94

-2.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.4

10.29

13.61

20.62

Operating profit

9.65

5.77

1.47

0.74

OPM

32.45

25.08

10.33

6.43

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.85

-0.28

-0.27

Interest expense

-0.27

-0.34

0

0

Other income

0.63

0.6

0.36

0.09

Profit before tax

9.03

5.16

1.55

0.55

Taxes

-2.17

-1.43

-0.44

-0.16

Tax rate

-24.06

-27.8

-28.54

-30.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.86

3.73

1.11

0.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.86

3.73

1.11

0.38

yoy growth (%)

84.01

235.35

185.42

-51.63

NPM

23.06

16.21

7.8

3.35

