|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
29.75
23
14.25
11.61
yoy growth (%)
29.32
61.35
22.72
15.74
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-17.89
-14.86
-10.84
-8.47
As % of sales
60.13
64.62
76.04
72.93
Other costs
-2.2
-2.36
-1.94
-2.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.4
10.29
13.61
20.62
Operating profit
9.65
5.77
1.47
0.74
OPM
32.45
25.08
10.33
6.43
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.85
-0.28
-0.27
Interest expense
-0.27
-0.34
0
0
Other income
0.63
0.6
0.36
0.09
Profit before tax
9.03
5.16
1.55
0.55
Taxes
-2.17
-1.43
-0.44
-0.16
Tax rate
-24.06
-27.8
-28.54
-30.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.86
3.73
1.11
0.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.86
3.73
1.11
0.38
yoy growth (%)
84.01
235.35
185.42
-51.63
NPM
23.06
16.21
7.8
3.35
