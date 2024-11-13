iifl-logo-icon 1
CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd Board Meeting

340
(-0.76%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:48:00 PM

CG-VAK Software CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
CG-VAK SOFTWARE & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and We are pleased to inform the Exchange that the Meeting of Board of Directors of our Company was held today, the 13th November, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024. We are enclosing herewith the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Reports issued by our Statutory Auditors for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 11:00 AM and concluded at 12:00 PM. Read less.. Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be convened on Wednesday 13th November 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Half year ended 30th September 2024. As communicated earlier vide letter dated 26.09.2024 the trading window for dealing in the Companys scrip by the Directors and designated persons of the Company and their immediate relatives remain closed from 01.10.2024 to 15.11.2024 (both days inclusive). We are please to inform the Exchange that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company was held today, the 13.11.2024, inter-alia considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half-year ended 30.09.2024. We are enclosing herewith the unaudited financial results along with the limited review reports issued by our statutory auditors for the quarter/half-year ended 30.09.2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 11:00 am and concluded at 12:00 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
CG-VAK SOFTWARE & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be convened on Friday 09th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. As communicated earlier vide letter dated 27.06.2024 the trading window for dealing in the Companys scrip by the Directors and designated persons of the Company and their immediate relatives remain closed from 01.07.2024 to 11.08.2024 (both days inclusive).
Board Meeting24 May 202410 May 2024
CG-VAK SOFTWARE & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be convened on Friday 24th May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any. As communicated earlier vide letter dated 27.03.2024 the trading window for dealing in the Companys scrip by the Directors and designated persons of the Company and their immediate relatives remain closed from 01.04.2024 to 26.05.2024 (both days inclusive). Outcome of Board Meeting - Financial Results. We are pleased to inform the outcome of the Board Meeting held today on 24.05.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
CG-VAK SOFTWARE & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be convened on Friday 09th February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Nine months ended 31st December 2023. As communicated earlier vide letter dated 26.12.2023 the trading window for dealing in the Companys scrip by the Directors and designated persons of the Company and their immediate relatives remain closed from 01.01.2024 to 11.02.2024 (both days inclusive). We are please to inform the exchange that the Meeting of Board of Directors of our Company was held today 09.02.2024, inter-alia considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

