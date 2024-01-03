Chamunda Electrical Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2
2
2
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.89
1.43
1.12
1.67
Net Worth
5.89
3.43
3.12
3.67
Minority Interest
Debt
4.61
3.68
4.65
0.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.5
7.11
7.77
4.39
Fixed Assets
4.65
4.18
4.43
4.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
2.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.26
0.24
0.2
0
Networking Capital
4.5
2.56
3.07
-1.96
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.04
1.2
0.92
0.77
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.1
2.96
3.12
1.23
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.1
-0.16
-3.19
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.62
-1.5
-0.81
-0.77
Cash
1.09
0.12
0.08
0.01
Total Assets
10.5
7.1
7.78
4.41
