Chamunda Electrical Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2

2

2

2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.89

1.43

1.12

1.67

Net Worth

5.89

3.43

3.12

3.67

Minority Interest

Debt

4.61

3.68

4.65

0.72

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.5

7.11

7.77

4.39

Fixed Assets

4.65

4.18

4.43

4.21

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

2.15

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.26

0.24

0.2

0

Networking Capital

4.5

2.56

3.07

-1.96

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.04

1.2

0.92

0.77

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.1

2.96

3.12

1.23

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.1

-0.16

-3.19

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.62

-1.5

-0.81

-0.77

Cash

1.09

0.12

0.08

0.01

Total Assets

10.5

7.1

7.78

4.41

