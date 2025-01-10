TO

THE MEMBERS OF

CHANDRA PRABU INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Chandra Prabu International Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013(the Act) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 [A] As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no remuneration has been paid by the Company to its directors during the year.

2[B] With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note 14 to the standalone financial statements.

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have not proposed any dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording

audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. (the Company)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

• The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment.

• The company has no intangible assets; hence this clause is not applicable.

• The company has a program of physical verification of Property Plant and Equipment to cover all the assets in a phased program of once in three years which in our opinion is reasonable with regard to size of the company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the property, plant and equipments were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, no significant material discrepancies between the book records and such physical verification have been noticed on such verification.

• Based on our examination of the registered sale deed / conveyance deed provided to us we report that, the title in respect of immovable property is disclosed in the financial statement included under Property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the company as at Balance Sheet date.

• The company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment / intangible assets during the year.

• No proceeding has been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at 31st March,2024 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder.

ii. Inventory:

• As explained to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

• The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate during the year from Bank on the basis of security of current assets. Monthly statements have been submitted to the Bank and the details of the differences between the books of account and statements submitted to the Bank at the end of each quarter are given in Note No. 43 to Financial statement.

iii. Loans, Guarantee and Advances given:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Consequently, the provisions of clauses iii (a), (b) and (c)of the order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. Loans, Guarantee and Advances to Director of Company:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. Deposits:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits, hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under, are not applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed against the company by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

vi. Maintenance of costing records:

The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for any of the services rendered by the company.

vii. Deposit of statutory liabilities:

• According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, in respect of statutory dues, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, sales-tax, income tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable to it. According to it there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of excise, duty of custom and other material statutory dues was in arrears as on 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on account of any dispute except following:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where Dispute is pending Sales Tax Act and VAT Laws Sales Tax 17,74,874 F.Y 12-13 Appellate Authority up to Commissioner Level

I. Surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments:

According to the information and explanations given by the management, no transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act,1961.

ii. Default in repayment of borrowings:

• In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

• According to the information and explanations given by the management, the company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

• In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans was applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

• In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, funds raised on short term basis prima facie have not been utilized for long-term purposes.

• In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

• In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

iii. Funds raised and utilization:

• The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

• The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

iv. Fraud and whistle-blower complaints:

• According to the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

• No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

• According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints had been received by the company

v. Nidhi Company:

The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, clause xii is not applicable on the company.

vi. Related Party Transactions:

According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

vii. Internal Audit:

The company does have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

Reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor.

viii. Non-Cash Transactions:

On the basis of the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

ix. Registration under RBI Act:

• In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934)

• In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (COR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934)

• In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

• According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group.

x. Cash Losses:

Based on our examination, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xi. Resignation of Statutory Auditors:

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xii. Material uncertainty on meeting liabilities:

On the information obtained from the management and audit procedures performed and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharge by the company as and when they fall due.

xiii. Transfer to fund specified under Schedule VII of Companies Act, 2013:

• Based on our examination, there are no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in respect of other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with Second Proviso to sub section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. According, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

• There are no on-going projects, hence this clause is not applicable.

xiv. Consolidated financial statement:

The company does not have associate / subsidiary and is not required to prepare Consolidate financial statement hence this clause is not applicable.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Chandra Prabhu International Limited (the Company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended and as on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statementsincludes those policies and procedures that,

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, misstatements due to error of fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.