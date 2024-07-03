iifl-logo-icon 1
Chandra Prabhu International Ltd Share Price

24.68
(-7.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open26.6
  • Day's High26.6
  • 52 Wk High41
  • Prev. Close26.54
  • Day's Low24.65
  • 52 Wk Low 22.76
  • Turnover (lac)4.34
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value24.95
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)45.63
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Sector

Trading

Open

26.6

Prev. Close

26.54

Turnover(Lac.)

4.34

Day's High

26.6

Day's Low

24.65

52 Week's High

41

52 Week's Low

22.76

Book Value

24.95

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

45.63

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 18 Sep, 2023

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.34%

Non-Promoter- 45.65%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.7

3.7

3.7

3.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.24

42.83

35.38

15.53

Net Worth

46.94

46.53

39.08

19.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

225.81

119.13

59.52

28.26

yoy growth (%)

89.55

100.13

110.6

-20.57

Raw materials

-204.69

-111.29

-62.71

-26.62

As % of sales

90.64

93.42

105.35

94.18

Employee costs

-0.43

-0.39

-0.41

-0.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.32

2.7

-5.51

1.16

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.09

-0.12

-0.14

Tax paid

-2.61

-0.69

1.4

-0.16

Working capital

2.18

-1.01

0.7

9.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

89.55

100.13

110.6

-20.57

Op profit growth

150.59

-169.31

-1,256.48

-209.8

EBIT growth

159.07

-178.65

-325.13

123.9

Net profit growth

199.6

-146.34

-511.05

201.01

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

91.13

66.27

37.21

49.6

71.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

91.13

66.27

37.21

49.6

71.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.91

1.73

1.59

0.15

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chandra Prabhu International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gajraj Jain

Non Executive Director

Hemlata Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jitendra Kumar Mishra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Tilak Raj Goyal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Punit Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Komal

Non Executive Director

Pradeep Kumar Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chandra Prabhu International Ltd

Summary

Chandra Prabhu International Limited was incorporated in year 1984. The Company has its presence all over India through its branch offices namely Mughal Sarai, Guwahati, Bhatinda, & Siliguri. In addition to the above, Company enjoys a huge warehouse capacity of approx 40,000 sq.ft., comprising of godowns and warehouses across the country.The Company is engaged mainly, in the business of trading of Coal, Synthetic Rubber and Chemicals for last many years. Over the years it built a formidable reputation of being a completely professionally managed Company where customer satisfaction is of paramount consideration. It has a well-qualified, experienced and completely dedicated and enthusiastic team.The Company has best state of art facilities to carry on our expansion & improvement plans to elevate clients expectation at different metrics; may it be quality, on time delivery, back office co-ordination, customization or after support. It has engaged sufficient number of machines required for undertaking the jobs and has well-maintained and up to date machines and vehicles for carrying out its mining jobs, which are running in good condition. It also maintains a well-equipped workshop for repairing and maintenance of the mining assets. It is regularly engaged in keeping its fleet ever ready to meet demands of the situation. As such, it frequently replaced the old machines/vehicles with new ones.Secondly, the Company is involved into production of tires and technical rubber goods.
Company FAQs

What is the Chandra Prabhu International Ltd share price today?

The Chandra Prabhu International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd is ₹45.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd is 0 and 1.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chandra Prabhu International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd is ₹22.76 and ₹41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd?

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.20%, 3 Years at -2.29%, 1 Year at -13.69%, 6 Month at 9.04%, 3 Month at 0.95% and 1 Month at 5.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.34 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.66 %

