SectorTrading
Open₹26.6
Prev. Close₹26.54
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.34
Day's High₹26.6
Day's Low₹24.65
52 Week's High₹41
52 Week's Low₹22.76
Book Value₹24.95
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)45.63
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.7
3.7
3.7
3.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.24
42.83
35.38
15.53
Net Worth
46.94
46.53
39.08
19.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
225.81
119.13
59.52
28.26
yoy growth (%)
89.55
100.13
110.6
-20.57
Raw materials
-204.69
-111.29
-62.71
-26.62
As % of sales
90.64
93.42
105.35
94.18
Employee costs
-0.43
-0.39
-0.41
-0.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.32
2.7
-5.51
1.16
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.09
-0.12
-0.14
Tax paid
-2.61
-0.69
1.4
-0.16
Working capital
2.18
-1.01
0.7
9.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
89.55
100.13
110.6
-20.57
Op profit growth
150.59
-169.31
-1,256.48
-209.8
EBIT growth
159.07
-178.65
-325.13
123.9
Net profit growth
199.6
-146.34
-511.05
201.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
91.13
66.27
37.21
49.6
71.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
91.13
66.27
37.21
49.6
71.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.91
1.73
1.59
0.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gajraj Jain
Non Executive Director
Hemlata Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jitendra Kumar Mishra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Tilak Raj Goyal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Punit Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Komal
Non Executive Director
Pradeep Kumar Goyal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Chandra Prabhu International Ltd
Summary
Chandra Prabhu International Limited was incorporated in year 1984. The Company has its presence all over India through its branch offices namely Mughal Sarai, Guwahati, Bhatinda, & Siliguri. In addition to the above, Company enjoys a huge warehouse capacity of approx 40,000 sq.ft., comprising of godowns and warehouses across the country.The Company is engaged mainly, in the business of trading of Coal, Synthetic Rubber and Chemicals for last many years. Over the years it built a formidable reputation of being a completely professionally managed Company where customer satisfaction is of paramount consideration. It has a well-qualified, experienced and completely dedicated and enthusiastic team.The Company has best state of art facilities to carry on our expansion & improvement plans to elevate clients expectation at different metrics; may it be quality, on time delivery, back office co-ordination, customization or after support. It has engaged sufficient number of machines required for undertaking the jobs and has well-maintained and up to date machines and vehicles for carrying out its mining jobs, which are running in good condition. It also maintains a well-equipped workshop for repairing and maintenance of the mining assets. It is regularly engaged in keeping its fleet ever ready to meet demands of the situation. As such, it frequently replaced the old machines/vehicles with new ones.Secondly, the Company is involved into production of tires and technical rubber goods. In
The Chandra Prabhu International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.68 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd is ₹45.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd is 0 and 1.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chandra Prabhu International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd is ₹22.76 and ₹41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chandra Prabhu International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.20%, 3 Years at -2.29%, 1 Year at -13.69%, 6 Month at 9.04%, 3 Month at 0.95% and 1 Month at 5.57%.
