|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Sep 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|Submission of Newspaper Clipping for information regarding 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. Intimation regarding Book Closure (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024) Scrutinizer Report and Voting Result Intimation regarding Shifting of registered Office (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.