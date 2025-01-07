Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
225.81
119.13
59.52
28.26
yoy growth (%)
89.55
100.13
110.6
-20.57
Raw materials
-204.69
-111.29
-62.71
-26.62
As % of sales
90.64
93.42
105.35
94.18
Employee costs
-0.43
-0.39
-0.41
-0.4
As % of sales
0.19
0.33
0.7
1.43
Other costs
-11.81
-3.9
-1.5
-0.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.23
3.27
2.52
2.81
Operating profit
8.87
3.54
-5.1
0.44
OPM
3.92
2.97
-8.58
1.56
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.09
-0.12
-0.14
Interest expense
-0.68
-0.77
-1.09
-0.8
Other income
0.2
0.03
0.81
1.66
Profit before tax
8.32
2.7
-5.51
1.16
Taxes
-2.61
-0.69
1.4
-0.16
Tax rate
-31.41
-25.86
-25.45
-14.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.71
2
-4.11
1
Exceptional items
0
-0.1
0
0
Net profit
5.71
1.9
-4.11
1
yoy growth (%)
199.6
-146.34
-511.05
201.01
NPM
2.52
1.59
-6.9
3.53
