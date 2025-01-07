iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.75
(-0.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chandra Prabhu International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

225.81

119.13

59.52

28.26

yoy growth (%)

89.55

100.13

110.6

-20.57

Raw materials

-204.69

-111.29

-62.71

-26.62

As % of sales

90.64

93.42

105.35

94.18

Employee costs

-0.43

-0.39

-0.41

-0.4

As % of sales

0.19

0.33

0.7

1.43

Other costs

-11.81

-3.9

-1.5

-0.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.23

3.27

2.52

2.81

Operating profit

8.87

3.54

-5.1

0.44

OPM

3.92

2.97

-8.58

1.56

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.09

-0.12

-0.14

Interest expense

-0.68

-0.77

-1.09

-0.8

Other income

0.2

0.03

0.81

1.66

Profit before tax

8.32

2.7

-5.51

1.16

Taxes

-2.61

-0.69

1.4

-0.16

Tax rate

-31.41

-25.86

-25.45

-14.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.71

2

-4.11

1

Exceptional items

0

-0.1

0

0

Net profit

5.71

1.9

-4.11

1

yoy growth (%)

199.6

-146.34

-511.05

201.01

NPM

2.52

1.59

-6.9

3.53

Chandra Pr. Intl : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Chandra Prabhu International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.