Chandra Prabhu International Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.7
3.7
3.7
3.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.24
42.83
35.38
15.53
Net Worth
46.94
46.53
39.08
19.23
Minority Interest
Debt
57.14
29.56
8.07
2.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.09
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
104.17
76.09
47.15
22.17
Fixed Assets
8.79
1.89
2.07
0.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.35
0.35
0.18
0.14
Networking Capital
74.67
58.98
42.53
20.62
Inventories
46.45
10.98
3.45
1.28
Inventory Days
2.06
Sundry Debtors
45.27
37.26
21.39
21.56
Debtor Days
34.84
Other Current Assets
20.46
29.91
44.56
11.98
Sundry Creditors
-25.63
-10.7
-9.44
-4.58
Creditor Days
7.4
Other Current Liabilities
-11.88
-8.47
-17.43
-9.62
Cash
20.37
14.88
2.38
1.12
Total Assets
104.18
76.1
47.16
22.18
