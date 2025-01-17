Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.98
-30.76
2.2
6.27
Op profit growth
-786.35
-106.61
-58.44
81.58
EBIT growth
60.71
46.88
-70.1
40.66
Net profit growth
1,433.9
-164.39
-106.82
8.66
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.32
-0.14
1.51
3.73
EBIT margin
5.43
2.53
1.19
4.08
Net profit margin
2
0.09
-0.1
1.57
RoCE
9.66
5.95
4.87
25.62
RoNW
1.53
0.1
-0.18
3.47
RoA
0.89
0.05
-0.1
2.47
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.83
0.13
0
2.84
Dividend per share
0
0
0
1
Cash EPS
1.48
-0.56
-1.23
2.7
Book value per share
33.85
32.01
31.88
22.44
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.19
24.38
0
1.3
P/CEPS
2.69
-5.65
-2.91
1.37
P/B
0.11
0.09
0.11
0.16
EV/EBIDTA
7.68
6.73
14.08
2.82
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
38.85
Tax payout
-17.77
-78.33
269.81
-52.53
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
171.58
119.03
67.07
53.5
Inventory days
97.61
60.3
46.36
32.23
Creditor days
-98.42
-67.97
-36.31
-31.12
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.81
-1.21
-0.97
-5.36
Net debt / equity
0.76
0.36
0.91
0.18
Net debt / op. profit
19.5
-60.4
9.91
0.58
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-94.59
-97.48
-96.31
-94.41
Employee costs
-1.48
-0.97
-0.7
-0.45
Other costs
-2.59
-1.68
-1.46
-1.39
