Chandra Prabhu International Ltd Key Ratios

24.24
(0.21%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:50:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.98

-30.76

2.2

6.27

Op profit growth

-786.35

-106.61

-58.44

81.58

EBIT growth

60.71

46.88

-70.1

40.66

Net profit growth

1,433.9

-164.39

-106.82

8.66

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.32

-0.14

1.51

3.73

EBIT margin

5.43

2.53

1.19

4.08

Net profit margin

2

0.09

-0.1

1.57

RoCE

9.66

5.95

4.87

25.62

RoNW

1.53

0.1

-0.18

3.47

RoA

0.89

0.05

-0.1

2.47

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.83

0.13

0

2.84

Dividend per share

0

0

0

1

Cash EPS

1.48

-0.56

-1.23

2.7

Book value per share

33.85

32.01

31.88

22.44

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.19

24.38

0

1.3

P/CEPS

2.69

-5.65

-2.91

1.37

P/B

0.11

0.09

0.11

0.16

EV/EBIDTA

7.68

6.73

14.08

2.82

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

38.85

Tax payout

-17.77

-78.33

269.81

-52.53

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

171.58

119.03

67.07

53.5

Inventory days

97.61

60.3

46.36

32.23

Creditor days

-98.42

-67.97

-36.31

-31.12

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.81

-1.21

-0.97

-5.36

Net debt / equity

0.76

0.36

0.91

0.18

Net debt / op. profit

19.5

-60.4

9.91

0.58

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-94.59

-97.48

-96.31

-94.41

Employee costs

-1.48

-0.97

-0.7

-0.45

Other costs

-2.59

-1.68

-1.46

-1.39

