Chandra Prabhu International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.32
2.7
-5.51
1.16
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.09
-0.12
-0.14
Tax paid
-2.61
-0.69
1.4
-0.16
Working capital
2.18
-1.01
0.7
9.23
Other operating items
Operating
7.81
0.89
-3.54
10.08
Capital expenditure
0.06
-0.91
0.27
0
Free cash flow
7.88
-0.01
-3.27
10.08
Equity raised
19.62
12.59
17.61
15.66
Investing
0
-0.6
0
-0.49
Financing
3.84
1.28
9.17
7.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
31.35
13.26
23.51
32.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.