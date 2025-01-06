iifl-logo-icon 1
Chandra Prabhu International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

24.68
(-7.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Chandra Prabhu International Ltd

Chandra Pr. Intl FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.32

2.7

-5.51

1.16

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.09

-0.12

-0.14

Tax paid

-2.61

-0.69

1.4

-0.16

Working capital

2.18

-1.01

0.7

9.23

Other operating items

Operating

7.81

0.89

-3.54

10.08

Capital expenditure

0.06

-0.91

0.27

0

Free cash flow

7.88

-0.01

-3.27

10.08

Equity raised

19.62

12.59

17.61

15.66

Investing

0

-0.6

0

-0.49

Financing

3.84

1.28

9.17

7.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

31.35

13.26

23.51

32.72

