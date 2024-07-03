iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd Company Summary

22.91
(-4.58%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd Summary

Chandra Prabhu International Limited was incorporated in year 1984. The Company has its presence all over India through its branch offices namely Mughal Sarai, Guwahati, Bhatinda, & Siliguri. In addition to the above, Company enjoys a huge warehouse capacity of approx 40,000 sq.ft., comprising of godowns and warehouses across the country.The Company is engaged mainly, in the business of trading of Coal, Synthetic Rubber and Chemicals for last many years. Over the years it built a formidable reputation of being a completely professionally managed Company where customer satisfaction is of paramount consideration. It has a well-qualified, experienced and completely dedicated and enthusiastic team.The Company has best state of art facilities to carry on our expansion & improvement plans to elevate clients expectation at different metrics; may it be quality, on time delivery, back office co-ordination, customization or after support. It has engaged sufficient number of machines required for undertaking the jobs and has well-maintained and up to date machines and vehicles for carrying out its mining jobs, which are running in good condition. It also maintains a well-equipped workshop for repairing and maintenance of the mining assets. It is regularly engaged in keeping its fleet ever ready to meet demands of the situation. As such, it frequently replaced the old machines/vehicles with new ones.Secondly, the Company is involved into production of tires and technical rubber goods. In the mid nineties, the Company rapidly expanded by importing synthetic rubber from all parts of the world like Taiwan, Korea, Indonesia, US and Iran. It specialized in the International trade with the support of regular leading suppliers and buyer in all types of high quality rubbers in prime, off-grade, scrap.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.