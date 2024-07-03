Chandra Prabhu International Ltd Summary

Chandra Prabhu International Limited was incorporated in year 1984. The Company has its presence all over India through its branch offices namely Mughal Sarai, Guwahati, Bhatinda, & Siliguri. In addition to the above, Company enjoys a huge warehouse capacity of approx 40,000 sq.ft., comprising of godowns and warehouses across the country.The Company is engaged mainly, in the business of trading of Coal, Synthetic Rubber and Chemicals for last many years. Over the years it built a formidable reputation of being a completely professionally managed Company where customer satisfaction is of paramount consideration. It has a well-qualified, experienced and completely dedicated and enthusiastic team.The Company has best state of art facilities to carry on our expansion & improvement plans to elevate clients expectation at different metrics; may it be quality, on time delivery, back office co-ordination, customization or after support. It has engaged sufficient number of machines required for undertaking the jobs and has well-maintained and up to date machines and vehicles for carrying out its mining jobs, which are running in good condition. It also maintains a well-equipped workshop for repairing and maintenance of the mining assets. It is regularly engaged in keeping its fleet ever ready to meet demands of the situation. As such, it frequently replaced the old machines/vehicles with new ones.Secondly, the Company is involved into production of tires and technical rubber goods. In the mid nineties, the Company rapidly expanded by importing synthetic rubber from all parts of the world like Taiwan, Korea, Indonesia, US and Iran. It specialized in the International trade with the support of regular leading suppliers and buyer in all types of high quality rubbers in prime, off-grade, scrap.