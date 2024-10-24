iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd Board Meeting

24.1
(0.46%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:10:00 AM

Chandra Pr. Intl CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
CHANDRA PRABHU INTERNATIONAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Financial results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. 2. To discuss the ongoing business propositions or any other business with the permission of chair and with the consent of majority of directors present in the meeting Submission of Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e 24/10/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
CHANDRA PRABHU INTERNATIONAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Financial results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. To discuss the ongoing business propositions or any other business with the permission of chair and with the consent of majority of directors present in the meeting. Submission of Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 25, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202414 May 2024
CHANDRA PRABHU INTERNATIONAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider & approve the Audited Financial results of the company along with Auditor Report for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. and to discuss the ongoing business propositions or any other business with the permission of chair and with the consent of majority of directors present in the meeting. Submission of Outcome of Board meeting along with the Financial results for the quarter & year ended on March 31, 2024 Submission of outcome of board meeting Re-appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company Re-appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company Re-appointment of Secretarial auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Approval of New Line of Business of Real Estate.

Chandra Pr. Intl: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chandra Prabhu International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.