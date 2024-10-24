Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

CHANDRA PRABHU INTERNATIONAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Financial results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. 2. To discuss the ongoing business propositions or any other business with the permission of chair and with the consent of majority of directors present in the meeting Submission of Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e 24/10/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

CHANDRA PRABHU INTERNATIONAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Financial results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. To discuss the ongoing business propositions or any other business with the permission of chair and with the consent of majority of directors present in the meeting. Submission of Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 25, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 14 May 2024

CHANDRA PRABHU INTERNATIONAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider & approve the Audited Financial results of the company along with Auditor Report for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. and to discuss the ongoing business propositions or any other business with the permission of chair and with the consent of majority of directors present in the meeting. Submission of Outcome of Board meeting along with the Financial results for the quarter & year ended on March 31, 2024 Submission of outcome of board meeting Re-appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company Re-appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company Re-appointment of Secretarial auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024