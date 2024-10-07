To,

The Members,

Channel Nine Entertainment Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 19th Directors Report of your Company together with audited Statement of Accounts and the Auditors Report of your Company for the financial year ended, 31st March 2021.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY OR HIGHSSLIGHTS/PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

The highlights of financial results of your Company are as follows:

Particulars For the Financial year ended as on 31st March, 2021 For the Financial year ended as on 31st March, 2020 Income 2,976,087.00 4,577,778.00 Less: Expenditure 4,409,699.00 4,508,627.00 Profit/(Loss) before taxation (1,514,612.00) (69,151.00) Net profit/ (Loss) after (250,256.00) (1,168,791.00) Taxation

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

During the year under review, the Companys income is Rs. 2,976,087.00/- as against income of Rs. 4,577,778.00/- in 2019-2020.

RESERVES & SURPLUS

The Reserves and Surplus is Rs. 77,672,438/- as on the end of the Current year after transferring Current year loss Rs. (250,256.00/-).

DIVIDEND

To plough back the profits in to the business activities, no dividend is recommended for the financial year 2020-21.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year, the Company has not changed its nature of business.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments which can affect the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and date of this report.

SEBI had passed an ad interim Order dated 29th June, 2015 restraining the Company from Security market. During the financial year under review, SEBI Whole Time Member had passed the final order dated 22nd December, 2020.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has a formal system of internal control testing which examines both the design effectiveness and operational effectiveness to ensure reliability of financial and operational information and all statutory /regulatory compliances. The Company has a strong monitoring and reporting process resulting in financial discipline and accountability.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Although the company has long been following the principle of risk minimization as is the norm in every industry, it has now become a compulsion as per Sec 134 of Companies Act, 2013.

Therefore, in accordance with Companies Act, 2013, the Board members were informed about risk assessment and minimization procedures after which the Board formally adopted steps for framing, implementing and monitoring the risk management plan for the company.

The main objective of this policy is to ensure sustainable business growth with stability and to promote a pro-active approach in reporting, evaluating and resolving risks associated with the business. In order to achieve the key objective, the policy establishes a structured and disciplined approach to Risk Management, in order to guide decisions on risk related issues.

In todays challenging and competitive environment, strategies for mitigating inherent risks in accomplishing the growth plans of the Company are imperative. The common risks inter alia are: Regulations, competition, Business risk, Technology obsolescence, Investments, retention of talent and expansion of facilities. Business risk, inter-alia, further includes financial risk, political risk, fidelity risk, legal risk. As a matter of policy, these risks are assessed and steps as appropriate are taken to mitigate the same.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND OTHER DISCLOSURE

The prescribed particulars of Employees required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given below.

The information required pursuant to Section 197(12) read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of Employees of the Company, will be provided on request. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the reports and accounts are being sent to the members and others entitled thereto, excluding the information on employees particulars mentioned in rule 5(2) of the said rule which is available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company during the business hours on working days of the Company upto the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting. If any Member is interest in inspecting the same, such Member may write to the Compliance officer in advance.

DETAILS PERTAINING TO REMUNERATION AS REQUIRED UNDER SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 READ WITH RULE 5(1) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014

Sr. No. Name of Director/KMP and of Director/ Designation Remuneration KMP for FY 2020-21 (In Rs. ) % increase in Remuneration in FY 2020-21** Ratio of Remuneration of Director to Median Remuneration of employees Ratio of Remuneration of Director to Median Remuneration of Employees 1. Mr. Gaj Raj Singh, Whole Time Director 3,73,500.00 N.A. N.A. N.A.

The number of permanent employees as on 31st March 2021 was 2.

Average of remuneration of employees excluding KMPs Nil

No employees remuneration for the year 2020-2021 exceeded the remuneration of any of the Directors.

Companys performance has been provided in the Directors Report which forms part of the Board Report.

The key parameter for the variable component of key managerial personnel(s) is linked with Company performance and Individual performance.

The remuneration of Directors, KMPs and other employees is in accordance with the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

STATEMENT CONTAINING THE PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 197 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 READ WITH RULE 5 OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014 AND FORMING PART OF DIRECTORS REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021: NOT APPLICABLE

DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted deposit from the public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. No amount of principal or interest was outstanding as on the date of Balance Sheet.

NAME OF THE COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BEEN BECOME OR CEASED TO BE ITS

SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR

Since the Company has no subsidiaries as on 31st March, 2021, provision of section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

STATE OF COMPANY AFFAIRS:

The Company is complying with all the applicable laws and provisions and there is no adverse action against the business operations of the Company.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME:

The Company at its various meetings held during the Financial year 2020-21 had familiarize the Independent Directors with regard to the roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, the Business models of the Company etc. The Independent Directors have been provided with necessary documents, reports and internal policies to familiarize then with the Companys policies, procedures and practices.

Periodic presentations are made to the Board and Board Committee meeting on Business and performance updates of the Company, Business strategy and risks involved.

Quarterly updates on relevant statutory changes and judicial pronouncements and encompassing important amendments are briefed to the Directors.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the company has proposed the appointment of M/s Ranjan Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 17319N), as the statutory auditors of the Company from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting till conclusion of 24th Annual General Meeting.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORD:

Maintenance of Cost record as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable on the Company.

AUDITORS REPORT

The Notes on Financial Statements referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore, I n the opinion of the Directors, do not call for further comments.

EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Sect ion 134 (3) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013, Extract of the Annual Return for the financial year ended 31st March, 2020 made under the provisions of Sect ion 92 (3) of the Act in Form MGT -9 is annexed herewith as an Annexure II.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 314(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in respect of Conservation of Energy and Technology Absorption have not been furnished considering the nature of activities undertaken by the Company during the year under review.

There was no foreign exchange earning & outgo during the financial year under review.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

During the year under review, the Company is not required to comply with the provisions related to Corporate Social Responsibility on the basis of its financial statement.

DIRECTORS & COMMITTEES:

a) Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

During the year under review, there has been no change in the composition of Board of Directors.

b) Declaration by an Independent Director(s) and re- appointment, if any

All Independent Directors have given declaration that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, and Listing Agreement.

b) Formal Annual Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of companies Act, 2013, the Board has carried out annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and Stakeholder committee.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

a. BOARD MEETINGS

During the year Six (06) Board Meetings were convened and held. The details of which are given below.

The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

Sr. No. Date of Board Meeting Total No. of Directors as on the date of Board Meeting No. of Directors attended Meeting 1 18.06.2020 4 4 2 29.07.2020 4 4 3 28.08.2020 4 4 4 11.11.2020 4 4 5 22.01.2021 4 4 6 17.03.2021 4 4

COMPOSITION AND MEETING OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

Name of the Member Designation Category Mr. Rajesh Kumar Ramjas Jaiwar Member Non Executive Non Independent Director Mr. Suneel Kumar Chairman Independent Director Ms. Geeta Member Independent Director

The Audit Committee meets four times during the year i.e 29.07.2020, 28.08.2020, 11.11.2020 and 22.01.2021.

COMPOSITION OF MEETING OF STAKEHOLDRES RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

Name of the Member Designation Category Mr. Rajesh Kumar Ramjas Jaiwar Member Non Executive Non Independent Director Mr. Suneel Kumar Chairman Independent Director Ms. Geeta Member Independent Director

The stakeholder relationship Committee meets four time during the year i.e 29.07.2020, 28.08.2020, 11.11.2020 and 22.01.2021.

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Company has duly constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee to align with the requirements prescribed under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The details of the Composition of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee are given below:

Name of the Member Designation Category Mr. Rajesh Kumar Ramjas Jaiwar Member Non Executive Non Independent Director Mr. Suneel Kumar Chairman Independent Director Ms. Geeta Member Independent Director

The Nomination and Remuneration relationship Committee meets four time during the year i.e 29.07.2020, 28.08.2020, 11.11.2020 and 22.01.2021.

DETAILS OF ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM FOR DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES

During the year, as per Section 177(9) read with Rule 7(1) of The Companies (Meeting of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, Company is required to establish a Vigil Mechanism for its Directors and employees. In order to ensure that the activities of the Company and its employees are conducted in a fair and transparent manner by adoption of highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior the company has adopted a vigil mechanism policy. This policy has been posted on the website of company.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

During the year, Company has provided Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, detail of the same has been provided in the financial statements of the company.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

The Company has no material significant transactions with its related parties which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. The details of transactions with the Company and related parties are given for information under notes to Accounts.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMAN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

In order to prevent sexual harassment of women at workplace; the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 are effective in the Company. Under the said Act, every company is required to set up an Internal Complaints Committee to look into complaints relating to sexual harassment at workplace of any women employee. As per the requirement of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, your Company has constituted Internal Committees (IC). While maintaining the highest governance norms, to build awareness in this area, the Company has been conducting induction / refresher programmes in the organization on a continuous basis.

During the period under review, there was no women employee employed in the company. So there was no complaint on sexual harassment during the year under review.

MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION POLICY

Provisions relating to Managerial Remuneration as per Section 197 read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a Policy for Selection and appointment of Directors, Senior management and their Remuneration.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT AND EXPLANATION TO THE QUALIFICATIONS REPORTED IN THE REPORT

Provisions relating to Secretarial Audit as per Section 204 read with Rule 9 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Mr. Harshal, Proprietor of Haeshal & Associates, Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial audit of the Company. The Secretarial Auditor Report provided By the Secretarial Auditor in Form No. MR-3 has been enclosed as Annexure I.

With reference to the qualifications, we wish to explain that the Company is in process to remove all the qualifications and observations given by Secretarial Auditor.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, shall state that

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; (d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) The directors, in the case of a listed company, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT AND APPRECIATION

The Directors take this opportunity to thank Companys customers, shareholders, suppliers, bankers, Central and State Government for their consistent support to the Company. The Board also wishes to place on record their appreciation for the hard work, dedication and commitment of the employees at all levels. The enthusiasm and unstinting efforts of the employees have enabled the Company to growing the competitive environment .The Board looks forward to their continued support and understanding in the years to come.