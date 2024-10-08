Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹10.41
Prev. Close₹10.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.26
Day's High₹10.41
Day's Low₹10.41
52 Week's High₹10.62
52 Week's Low₹10.41
Book Value₹1.34
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)242.44
P/E0
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
23.29
23.29
23.29
23.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.77
7.79
7.68
7.78
Net Worth
31.06
31.08
30.97
31.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.64
2.38
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-72.72
-24.57
Raw materials
0
0
-0.36
-1.69
As % of sales
0
0
55.76
71.2
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.02
-0.1
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.15
0
0.02
0.03
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.37
-0.39
-0.42
Tax paid
0.12
0.1
0.07
0.04
Working capital
-0.21
-0.01
1.58
2.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-72.72
-24.57
Op profit growth
1.71
153.75
-117.69
-38.61
EBIT growth
-2,290.29
-74.7
-29.75
-69.83
Net profit growth
-121.41
18.3
12.78
-27.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
760.25
|16.01
|29,440.09
|546.94
|2.24
|1,276.11
|262.71
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,518.25
|0
|14,762.38
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|729.02
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
123.35
|18.23
|11,660.71
|307.3
|0.82
|1,871
|108.96
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
934.55
|76.47
|11,632.67
|48.16
|0.66
|80.61
|15.57
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
499
|50.12
|9,886.91
|49.06
|0.78
|213.41
|74.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Gaj Raj Singh
Director
Rajesh Kumar Ramjas Jaiswar
Independent Director
Suneel Kumar
Independent Director
Geeta
Company Secretary
Monika Agarwal
Reports by Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd
Summary
Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd was incorporated in New Delhi as Channel Nine Entertainment Limited on 25th July, 2002 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana. The Company was originally incorporated by Poonam Mutreja, Sunil Mutreja, Manish Walia, Vijay Jindal, Shubha, Rajinder Kumar, Akshaya Kirti Jain. The Company took over a proprietorship firm Channel 9 Productions on a going concern basis effective 1st September, 2002. In terms of this acquisition, the Company allotted 187500 Equity shares to Ms. Poonam Mutreja as consideration to acquire Channel 9 Productions.Currently, the Company is predominantly engaged in production and distribution of feature films, ad films, corporate films, documentaries, tele-serials and marketing of sports and entertainment event. The Company is outsourcing the processing services like content development, multi-media, editing and sound recording from a Media Development Centre based at Noida. In 2011, Mr. Gajraj Singh & Mrs. Kirti acquired majority stake in the Company and usurped control over the Company. Apart from this, Directors and Business Management Group are experienced within their respective specialized segments, as well as in the entertainment industry. The Company also have senior professionals, as a part of management team, who have domain knowledge and experience, having acquired and distributed content for many years. Further, Company inducted several
Read More
The Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.41 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd is ₹242.44 Cr. as of 07 Oct ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd is 0 and 7.72 as of 07 Oct ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd is ₹10.41 and ₹10.62 as of 07 Oct ‘24
Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -7.63%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
