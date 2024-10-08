iifl-logo-icon 1
Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd Share Price

10.41
(0.00%)
Oct 7, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.41
  • Day's High10.41
  • 52 Wk High10.62
  • Prev. Close10.41
  • Day's Low10.41
  • 52 Wk Low 10.41
  • Turnover (lac)0.26
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.34
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)242.44
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

10.41

Prev. Close

10.41

Turnover(Lac.)

0.26

Day's High

10.41

Day's Low

10.41

52 Week's High

10.62

52 Week's Low

10.41

Book Value

1.34

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

242.44

P/E

0

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd Corporate Action

8 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:02 AM
Mar-2024Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.58%

Non-Promoter- 79.41%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

23.29

23.29

23.29

23.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.77

7.79

7.68

7.78

Net Worth

31.06

31.08

30.97

31.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.64

2.38

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-72.72

-24.57

Raw materials

0

0

-0.36

-1.69

As % of sales

0

0

55.76

71.2

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.02

-0.1

-0.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.15

0

0.02

0.03

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.37

-0.39

-0.42

Tax paid

0.12

0.1

0.07

0.04

Working capital

-0.21

-0.01

1.58

2.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-72.72

-24.57

Op profit growth

1.71

153.75

-117.69

-38.61

EBIT growth

-2,290.29

-74.7

-29.75

-69.83

Net profit growth

-121.41

18.3

12.78

-27.09

No Record Found

Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

760.25

16.0129,440.09546.942.241,276.11262.71

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,518.25

014,762.38-12.401,532.7729.02

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

123.35

18.2311,660.71307.30.821,871108.96

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

934.55

76.4711,632.6748.160.6680.6115.57

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

499

50.129,886.9149.060.78213.4174.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Gaj Raj Singh

Director

Rajesh Kumar Ramjas Jaiswar

Independent Director

Suneel Kumar

Independent Director

Geeta

Company Secretary

Monika Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd

Summary

Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd was incorporated in New Delhi as Channel Nine Entertainment Limited on 25th July, 2002 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana. The Company was originally incorporated by Poonam Mutreja, Sunil Mutreja, Manish Walia, Vijay Jindal, Shubha, Rajinder Kumar, Akshaya Kirti Jain. The Company took over a proprietorship firm Channel 9 Productions on a going concern basis effective 1st September, 2002. In terms of this acquisition, the Company allotted 187500 Equity shares to Ms. Poonam Mutreja as consideration to acquire Channel 9 Productions.Currently, the Company is predominantly engaged in production and distribution of feature films, ad films, corporate films, documentaries, tele-serials and marketing of sports and entertainment event. The Company is outsourcing the processing services like content development, multi-media, editing and sound recording from a Media Development Centre based at Noida. In 2011, Mr. Gajraj Singh & Mrs. Kirti acquired majority stake in the Company and usurped control over the Company. Apart from this, Directors and Business Management Group are experienced within their respective specialized segments, as well as in the entertainment industry. The Company also have senior professionals, as a part of management team, who have domain knowledge and experience, having acquired and distributed content for many years. Further, Company inducted several
Company FAQs

What is the Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd share price today?

The Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.41 today.

What is the Market Cap of Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd is ₹242.44 Cr. as of 07 Oct ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd is 0 and 7.72 as of 07 Oct ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd is ₹10.41 and ₹10.62 as of 07 Oct ‘24

What is the CAGR of Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd?

Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -7.63%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.58 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 79.42 %

