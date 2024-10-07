Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.64
2.38
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-72.72
-24.57
Raw materials
0
0
-0.36
-1.69
As % of sales
0
0
55.76
71.2
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.02
-0.1
-0.13
As % of sales
0
0
16.49
5.86
Other costs
-0.04
-0.05
-0.21
-0.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
32.59
15.44
Operating profit
-0.08
-0.08
-0.03
0.17
OPM
0
0
-4.85
7.48
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.37
-0.39
-0.42
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.29
0.45
0.45
0.28
Profit before tax
-0.15
0
0.02
0.03
Taxes
0.12
0.1
0.07
0.04
Tax rate
-83.47
1,590.2
261.36
125.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.02
0.11
0.09
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.02
0.11
0.09
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-121.41
18.3
12.78
-27.09
NPM
0
0
15.21
3.67
