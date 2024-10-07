iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.41
(0.00%)
Oct 7, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.64

2.38

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-72.72

-24.57

Raw materials

0

0

-0.36

-1.69

As % of sales

0

0

55.76

71.2

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.02

-0.1

-0.13

As % of sales

0

0

16.49

5.86

Other costs

-0.04

-0.05

-0.21

-0.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

32.59

15.44

Operating profit

-0.08

-0.08

-0.03

0.17

OPM

0

0

-4.85

7.48

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.37

-0.39

-0.42

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.29

0.45

0.45

0.28

Profit before tax

-0.15

0

0.02

0.03

Taxes

0.12

0.1

0.07

0.04

Tax rate

-83.47

1,590.2

261.36

125.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.02

0.11

0.09

0.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.02

0.11

0.09

0.08

yoy growth (%)

-121.41

18.3

12.78

-27.09

NPM

0

0

15.21

3.67

Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.