Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
760.25
|16.01
|29,440.09
|546.94
|2.24
|1,276.11
|262.71
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,518.25
|0
|14,762.38
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|729.02
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
123.35
|18.23
|11,660.71
|307.3
|0.82
|1,871
|108.96
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
934.55
|76.47
|11,632.67
|48.16
|0.66
|80.61
|15.57
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
499
|50.12
|9,886.91
|49.06
|0.78
|213.41
|74.67
