Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

10.41
(0.00%)
Oct 7, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

23.29

23.29

23.29

23.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.77

7.79

7.68

7.78

Net Worth

31.06

31.08

30.97

31.07

Minority Interest

Debt

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.04

Total Liabilities

31.07

31.1

31

31.15

Fixed Assets

4.05

4.42

4.79

5.18

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.29

0.17

0.06

0

Networking Capital

26.15

25.97

25.63

25.42

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

8.02

8.02

8.06

8.08

Debtor Days

0

0

4,542.05

Other Current Assets

21.27

21.64

21.32

21.23

Sundry Creditors

-2.85

-2.85

-2.85

-2.85

Creditor Days

0

0

1,602.08

Other Current Liabilities

-0.29

-0.84

-0.9

-1.04

Cash

0.09

0.05

0.01

0.06

Total Assets

31.08

31.11

30.99

31.16

