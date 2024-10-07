Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
23.29
23.29
23.29
23.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.77
7.79
7.68
7.78
Net Worth
31.06
31.08
30.97
31.07
Minority Interest
Debt
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.04
Total Liabilities
31.07
31.1
31
31.15
Fixed Assets
4.05
4.42
4.79
5.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.29
0.17
0.06
0
Networking Capital
26.15
25.97
25.63
25.42
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
8.02
8.02
8.06
8.08
Debtor Days
0
0
4,542.05
Other Current Assets
21.27
21.64
21.32
21.23
Sundry Creditors
-2.85
-2.85
-2.85
-2.85
Creditor Days
0
0
1,602.08
Other Current Liabilities
-0.29
-0.84
-0.9
-1.04
Cash
0.09
0.05
0.01
0.06
Total Assets
31.08
31.11
30.99
31.16
