Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.15
0
0.02
0.03
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.37
-0.39
-0.42
Tax paid
0.12
0.1
0.07
0.04
Working capital
-0.21
-0.01
1.58
2.94
Other operating items
Operating
-0.6
-0.27
1.27
2.59
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.08
Free cash flow
-0.6
-0.27
1.27
2.67
Equity raised
15.58
15.45
15.36
15.19
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
0.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
14.97
15.15
16.63
17.92
