Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.41
(0.00%)
Oct 7, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.15

0

0.02

0.03

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.37

-0.39

-0.42

Tax paid

0.12

0.1

0.07

0.04

Working capital

-0.21

-0.01

1.58

2.94

Other operating items

Operating

-0.6

-0.27

1.27

2.59

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0.08

Free cash flow

-0.6

-0.27

1.27

2.67

Equity raised

15.58

15.45

15.36

15.19

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

0.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

14.97

15.15

16.63

17.92

