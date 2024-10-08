Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd Summary

Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd was incorporated in New Delhi as Channel Nine Entertainment Limited on 25th July, 2002 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana. The Company was originally incorporated by Poonam Mutreja, Sunil Mutreja, Manish Walia, Vijay Jindal, Shubha, Rajinder Kumar, Akshaya Kirti Jain. The Company took over a proprietorship firm Channel 9 Productions on a going concern basis effective 1st September, 2002. In terms of this acquisition, the Company allotted 187500 Equity shares to Ms. Poonam Mutreja as consideration to acquire Channel 9 Productions.Currently, the Company is predominantly engaged in production and distribution of feature films, ad films, corporate films, documentaries, tele-serials and marketing of sports and entertainment event. The Company is outsourcing the processing services like content development, multi-media, editing and sound recording from a Media Development Centre based at Noida. In 2011, Mr. Gajraj Singh & Mrs. Kirti acquired majority stake in the Company and usurped control over the Company. Apart from this, Directors and Business Management Group are experienced within their respective specialized segments, as well as in the entertainment industry. The Company also have senior professionals, as a part of management team, who have domain knowledge and experience, having acquired and distributed content for many years. Further, Company inducted several experienced executives that drove the new media distribution business.The Company aggregated content rights across various segments including Hindi film content, regional language content, devotional content, music content and special interest content. It has presence in various distribution platforms such as television, home entertainment, digital new media and other media. Some of the movies, which Company has been associated as distributors for various territories in India are American Desi, Agni Pankh, Amys Orgasm, and Chameli etc. Further, we are also associated with documentary films and other creative activities.The Company came up with a Public Issue on February 26, 2013 aggregating to Rs 11.67 Crores Equity Shares by raising capital and by issuing 46,68,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.