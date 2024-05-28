31/03/2024

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of BEFOUND MOVEMENT LIMliED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS REGENCY TRUST LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including.a summary of significant accounting policiesand other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its financial performance, and its cash flows for the year endedon that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics

issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements

that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidencewe have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our

opinion.

The companys is having accumulated losses of Rs.55,027,744/- in Profit & Loss Account as at end of the year. The company have losses in the Profit & Loss Account. As per the management the company is still a going concern entity and it is in process of identifying new plans to improve the performance of the company. Instead of the above factors there is no uncertainty on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. The company has prepared its financial statements on a going concern basis.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, indoing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant tothe preparatiori^nt^i^^entation of the

financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the

Companys abilityto continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to

going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors

either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements

as a whole are freefrom material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the

ggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. •

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures thatare appropriate in the circumstances.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, basedon the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude thata material uncertainty exists we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the

financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However,future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements,

including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control thatwe identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters thatmay reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the CentralGovernment of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(1) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(2) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(3) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(4) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(5) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st

March, 2024 taken onrecord by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as

on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(6) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, the company is exempt from getting an audit opinion on internal financial control.

(7) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with

Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has disclosed details regarding pending litigations in note 28 of financial statements, which would impact its financial position.

(b) The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any otherperson(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or investin other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company

("UltimateBeneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other personsor entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of tl^lltimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

(e) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(8) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of

the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the limit

prescribed by section 197 for maximum permissible managerial remuneration is not applicable to a private limited company.

For L[\ Aim cm & Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: FRN 137051W

Lalit Kumar Ajmera Proprietor Membership No: 156116 UDIN: 24156116BKAIUA8403 Peer Review No. 014614

Place: Mumbai Date: 28/05/2024

ANNEXURE OF REPORT ON CARO, 2022 FORMING INTEGRAL PART OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED ON

31/03/2024

Report as required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Refer to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report the following:

(0(a) (A) The Company has proper records related to full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) the company is not having any

intangible asset. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(a)(B) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(b) In our opinion Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the

management at reasonableintervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records made available to us, we state that the title deeds of properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) Details of immovable properties, which are not held in the name of the company, are given below: None

(e) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

Therefore, the provisions dClause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(f) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any

benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules

made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(ii) (a) The company had no inventories during the year, therefore, there is no question of conducting any physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals by the management and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate or not.

(b) During any point of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, the provisions of Clause(ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(iii) During the year, the company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii) of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

(iv) The company has not made any loans, investments, guarantees and security on which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicableto the Company.

(vi) As explained to us, the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales Tax, Wealth tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, GST, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable to it. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, duty of excise or cess which have remained outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are not any statutory dues

referred in sub- clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) ln our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no any transactionnot recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loan or other borrowings or any interest due thereon to any lender.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis which have been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Therefore, the provisions of Clause (x) (a) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year.

(xi) (a) We have not noticed any case of fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees during the year. The management has also not reported any case of fraud during the year.

(b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As auditor, we did not receive any whistle- blower complaint duringthe year.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(Xiii) As per the information and explanations received to us all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable, and the details have been disclosedin the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards. Identification of related parties were made and provided by the management of the company.

(xiv)The company is not covered by section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, related to appointment of internal auditor of the company. Therefore, the company is not required to appoint any internal auditor. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xiv) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(XV)The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him for the year under review. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(XVi)(a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India (d) As per the information and explanations received, the group

does not have any CIC as part of the group.

(xvii) The company has incurred cash profit of Rs.6,93,192/- in current financial year and of cash loss Rs.45,19,301/- in the immediately preceding financial year.

(XViii) There has been no resignation of the previous statutory auditors during the year.

(xix)On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are

of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on thedate of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx)There is not liability of the company under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(XXi) The company has not made investments in subsidiary company. Therefore, the company does not require toprepare consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the orderare not applicable to the Company.

For LK Ajmera & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: FRN 137051W

Lalit Kumar Ajmera Proprietor Membership No: 156116 UDIN: 24156116BKAIUA8403 Peer Review No.