SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹12.05
Prev. Close₹12.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.28
Day's High₹12.53
Day's Low₹12.05
52 Week's High₹17.45
52 Week's Low₹5.11
Book Value₹0.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.85
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.47
5.81
5.81
5.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.94
-5.3
-5.22
-5.19
Net Worth
0.52
0.51
0.59
0.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.48
0.98
2.29
0.3
yoy growth (%)
-50.89
-57.02
650.49
56.74
Raw materials
-0.08
-0.14
-1.88
-0.12
As % of sales
17.03
14.86
82.08
39.6
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.13
-0.12
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.12
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
0
0.03
0.44
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-50.89
-57.02
650.49
56.74
Op profit growth
-44.28
-151.26
-209.46
-572.31
EBIT growth
-50.36
-86.41
264.92
-605.36
Net profit growth
-82.21
-119.28
-580.24
-601.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Director (Finance) & CFO
Abha Kapoor
Independent Director
Sneha Thakur
Managing Director
Sunil Khandelwal
Independent Director
Gopal Sahu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritu Chhatani
Independent Director
Harish Surve
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Artee Sahu
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Checkpoint Trends Ltd
Summary
Checkpoint Trends Limited (Formerly known as Rubra Medicaments Ltd) was established in 1991. The Company name was changed from Rubra Medicaments Limited to Checkpoint Trends Limited in April, 2022. It is presently into the business of trading. The Company possesses great experience in management and providing different kinds of consultancies in India. The main object of the Company is to cater to all categories of clients providing all types of consulting services.Previously, the Company was engaged in manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical formulations, based in Hyderabad. It provide customers with a range of high quality services at most competitive prices. It is looking for alternate opportunities.
The Checkpoint Trends Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.53 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Checkpoint Trends Ltd is ₹6.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Checkpoint Trends Ltd is 0 and 13.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Checkpoint Trends Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Checkpoint Trends Ltd is ₹5.11 and ₹17.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Checkpoint Trends Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.76%, 3 Years at 44.78%, 1 Year at 129.29%, 6 Month at 37.32%, 3 Month at -10.75% and 1 Month at -25.47%.
