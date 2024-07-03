iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Checkpoint Trends Ltd Share Price

12.53
(1.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.05
  • Day's High12.53
  • 52 Wk High17.45
  • Prev. Close12.29
  • Day's Low12.05
  • 52 Wk Low 5.11
  • Turnover (lac)0.28
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.94
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.85
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Checkpoint Trends Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

12.05

Prev. Close

12.29

Turnover(Lac.)

0.28

Day's High

12.53

Day's Low

12.05

52 Week's High

17.45

52 Week's Low

5.11

Book Value

0.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.85

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Checkpoint Trends Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Checkpoint Trends Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Checkpoint Trends Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Checkpoint Trends Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.47

5.81

5.81

5.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.94

-5.3

-5.22

-5.19

Net Worth

0.52

0.51

0.59

0.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.48

0.98

2.29

0.3

yoy growth (%)

-50.89

-57.02

650.49

56.74

Raw materials

-0.08

-0.14

-1.88

-0.12

As % of sales

17.03

14.86

82.08

39.6

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.13

-0.12

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0.01

0.12

0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.01

0

0

Working capital

0

0.03

0.44

0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-50.89

-57.02

650.49

56.74

Op profit growth

-44.28

-151.26

-209.46

-572.31

EBIT growth

-50.36

-86.41

264.92

-605.36

Net profit growth

-82.21

-119.28

-580.24

-601.3

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Checkpoint Trends Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Checkpoint Trends Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director (Finance) & CFO

Abha Kapoor

Independent Director

Sneha Thakur

Managing Director

Sunil Khandelwal

Independent Director

Gopal Sahu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritu Chhatani

Independent Director

Harish Surve

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Artee Sahu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Checkpoint Trends Ltd

Summary

Checkpoint Trends Limited (Formerly known as Rubra Medicaments Ltd) was established in 1991. The Company name was changed from Rubra Medicaments Limited to Checkpoint Trends Limited in April, 2022. It is presently into the business of trading. The Company possesses great experience in management and providing different kinds of consultancies in India. The main object of the Company is to cater to all categories of clients providing all types of consulting services.Previously, the Company was engaged in manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical formulations, based in Hyderabad. It provide customers with a range of high quality services at most competitive prices. It is looking for alternate opportunities.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Checkpoint Trends Ltd share price today?

The Checkpoint Trends Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of Checkpoint Trends Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Checkpoint Trends Ltd is ₹6.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Checkpoint Trends Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Checkpoint Trends Ltd is 0 and 13.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Checkpoint Trends Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Checkpoint Trends Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Checkpoint Trends Ltd is ₹5.11 and ₹17.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Checkpoint Trends Ltd?

Checkpoint Trends Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.76%, 3 Years at 44.78%, 1 Year at 129.29%, 6 Month at 37.32%, 3 Month at -10.75% and 1 Month at -25.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Checkpoint Trends Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Checkpoint Trends Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Checkpoint Trends Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.