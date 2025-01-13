|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Jan 2025
|4 Jan 2025
|Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting. Outcome of Board meeting along with unaudited financial result for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting Outcome of Board meeting for appointment of Company Secretary Appointment of Company secretary and compliance officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of board meeting. Outcome of Board meeting for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting Intimation of expiry of term of Managing Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024) Audited financial result for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|Checkpoint Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with limited review report of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Approval of unaudited standalone financial statement for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
