Checkpoint Trends Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.47
5.81
5.81
5.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.94
-5.3
-5.22
-5.19
Net Worth
0.52
0.51
0.59
0.61
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.15
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.52
0.66
0.59
0.61
Fixed Assets
0.07
0.06
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.44
0.56
0.56
0.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.71
0.43
0.67
0.22
Debtor Days
165.56
Other Current Assets
0.13
0.14
0.15
0.15
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.4
-0.01
-0.26
-0.29
Cash
0.01
0.03
0.02
0.52
Total Assets
0.53
0.65
0.59
0.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.