Checkpoint Trends Ltd Balance Sheet

12.16
(-1.94%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.47

5.81

5.81

5.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.94

-5.3

-5.22

-5.19

Net Worth

0.52

0.51

0.59

0.61

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.15

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.52

0.66

0.59

0.61

Fixed Assets

0.07

0.06

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.44

0.56

0.56

0.08

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.71

0.43

0.67

0.22

Debtor Days

165.56

Other Current Assets

0.13

0.14

0.15

0.15

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.4

-0.01

-0.26

-0.29

Cash

0.01

0.03

0.02

0.52

Total Assets

0.53

0.65

0.59

0.61

