Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.48
0.98
2.29
0.3
yoy growth (%)
-50.89
-57.02
650.49
56.74
Raw materials
-0.08
-0.14
-1.88
-0.12
As % of sales
17.03
14.86
82.08
39.6
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.13
-0.12
-0.01
As % of sales
40.29
13.2
5.63
6.52
Other costs
-0.19
-0.69
-0.31
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.61
70.1
13.79
43.45
Operating profit
0
0.01
-0.03
0.03
OPM
2.05
1.81
-1.51
10.41
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-3E
-5.75
Other income
2.27
0
0.15
0
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.12
0.03
Taxes
0
-0.01
0
0
Tax rate
-30.95
-94.12
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0.12
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0.03
-0.28
0
Net profit
0
0.03
-0.16
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-82.21
-119.28
-580.24
-601.3
NPM
1.15
3.19
-7.12
11.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.