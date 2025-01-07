iifl-logo-icon 1
Checkpoint Trends Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.3
(-1.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.48

0.98

2.29

0.3

yoy growth (%)

-50.89

-57.02

650.49

56.74

Raw materials

-0.08

-0.14

-1.88

-0.12

As % of sales

17.03

14.86

82.08

39.6

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.13

-0.12

-0.01

As % of sales

40.29

13.2

5.63

6.52

Other costs

-0.19

-0.69

-0.31

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.61

70.1

13.79

43.45

Operating profit

0

0.01

-0.03

0.03

OPM

2.05

1.81

-1.51

10.41

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-3E

-5.75

Other income

2.27

0

0.15

0

Profit before tax

0

0.01

0.12

0.03

Taxes

0

-0.01

0

0

Tax rate

-30.95

-94.12

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0.12

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0.03

-0.28

0

Net profit

0

0.03

-0.16

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-82.21

-119.28

-580.24

-601.3

NPM

1.15

3.19

-7.12

11.12

