Checkpoint Trends Ltd Summary

Checkpoint Trends Limited (Formerly known as Rubra Medicaments Ltd) was established in 1991. The Company name was changed from Rubra Medicaments Limited to Checkpoint Trends Limited in April, 2022. It is presently into the business of trading. The Company possesses great experience in management and providing different kinds of consultancies in India. The main object of the Company is to cater to all categories of clients providing all types of consulting services.Previously, the Company was engaged in manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical formulations, based in Hyderabad. It provide customers with a range of high quality services at most competitive prices. It is looking for alternate opportunities.