Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,967.6
|72.22
|1,50,952.64
|445.76
|0.67
|2,850.86
|190.22
SRF Ltd
SRF
3,130.75
|73.25
|92,803.2
|513.16
|0.23
|3,402.88
|389.29
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,682.75
|127.27
|56,990.49
|117.9
|0
|591.88
|443.12
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,570.45
|68.22
|39,221.39
|167
|0.08
|1,158
|588.43
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,135.25
|262.79
|38,235.58
|-68.32
|0
|1,086.41
|50.62
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.