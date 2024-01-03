iifl-logo

Chembond Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

0
(0%)

CHEMBOND CHEMICALS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,967.6

72.221,50,952.64445.760.672,850.86190.22

SRF Ltd

SRF

3,130.75

73.2592,803.2513.160.233,402.88389.29

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,682.75

127.2756,990.49117.90591.88443.12

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,570.45

68.2239,221.391670.081,158588.43

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,135.25

262.7938,235.58-68.3201,086.4150.62

