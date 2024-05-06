To,

The Members of Chemcrux Enterprises Limited Report on the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of CHEMCRUX ENTERPRISES LIMITED ("the Company") which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit & Loss (Including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and the profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Description of the Key Audit Matter

During the course of our audit, a significant area of focus was the identification and bifurcation of certain expenses incurred of similar nature between Revenue and Capital nature. This was particularly relevant due to the ongoing expansion and modernization activities at the plant, which involved substantial expenditures. As such, since the Company operates as Chemical Plant, the expenditure on Repairs and Maintenance is routinely incurred. There is a lot of similarity in the nature of expenditure incurred for both the above purposes i.e. expansion and repairs. Hence, the assessment of whether these expenses should be classified as revenue or capital expenditures involves complex judgments.

The classification of expenses as either revenue or capital in nature is critical because it directly affects the financial position and performance of the company. Revenue expenditures are expensed in the period they are incurred, impacting the profit or loss for the year, while capital expenditures are capitalized and depreciated over time, affecting both the balance sheet and future income statements. Given the significant judgment involved in this area and the potential impact on the financial statements, we considered this to be a key audit matter.

Auditors Response

Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to, the following:

• Evaluation of Managements Process: We assessed the process used by management to identify and bifurcate and segregate the expenses related to the expansion and modernization activities from expenses of similar nature incurred for repairs. This included evaluating the criteria set by management for classifying expenses as capital or revenue in nature.

• Testing of Sample Transactions: We selected a sample of expenses and traced them to supporting documentation to verify whether the classification as revenue or capital expenditures was appropriate. This included verifying the nature of the expenditure, the timing of the incurrence, and its alignment with the companys capitalization policy.

• Review of Significant Contracts: We reviewed contracts related to major capital expenditure to understand the nature of the work performed and the related expenses to ensure proper classification.

• Discussion with Management: We held discussions with management to understand the rationale behind their judgments, particularly for expenses that were difficult to classify.

• Assessment of Consistency: We examined whether the approach to classifying expenses as revenue or capital was consistent with prior periods and with applicable accounting standards.

Based on the procedures performed, we found that the managements classification of expenses between revenue and capital nature was reasonable and in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework.

Information Other than Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance, Shareholders Information and Other Information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors reports thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of the Management and those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing these Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the

going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibility for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

> Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

> Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

> Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

> Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

> Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2023 were audited by the previous statutory auditors of the Company and they had expressed an unmodified opinion on Standalone Financial Statements vide their report dated 20th May 2023.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we enclose in the Annexure-A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 & 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of our Audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by the law have been kept by the Company, so far as appears from our examination of the said books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit & Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company;

d) In our opinion, the Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as on 31st March, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director of the Company in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls; refer to our separate report in Annexure - B attached herewith.

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report u/s. 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V in terms of requisite approvals obtained as mandated therein and is not in excess of the limits specified therein.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in our Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) There are no pending litigations.

(ii) There are no long-term contracts for which there were material foreseeable losses for which provision is required.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

for, Naresh & Co Chartered Accountants (F.R.N. 106928W)

Sd/-

CA Harin Parikh

Date: 06.05.2024 Partner

Place: Vadodara (M R N: 107606)

UDIN: 24107606BKAOPX1372

"ANNEXURE - A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our Report of even date for the year ended 31st March 2024 on the Standalone Financial Statements of Chemcrux Enterprises Limited)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records of Property Plant & Equipments purchases. However,

as informed to us the Company is in the process of updating its old records and Property Plant & Equipments Register showing full particulars including quantitative details and the situation of Property Plant & Equipments.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of the Intangible Assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which the Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in phased manner over a period of time. In accordance with its program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year and as informed to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the program of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature its Assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible Assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The physical verification of inventories has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the

management of the Company and in our opinion, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, the coverage and procedure for such verification by the management is appropriate. On the basis of our examination of the records of physical verification of inventory, we are of the opinion that no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(b) The Company has not been obtained sanction of working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, at any point of time of the year. Hence, no comments are required on Paragraph 3 (ii) (b) of the Order.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has provided additional unsecured loan to a Joint Venture Company

in which the Company had made investment in earlier years and which is subsisting.

The details of the same are as under:

Aggregate amount of loan granted during the year - Rs. 70,00,000 Balance outstanding as at the Balance Sheet Date - Rs. 3,50,00,000

Apart from the above the Company has not granted any loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security, to any other entity.

(b) The Investments made in Joint Venture company and the grant of loan mentioned above are not prejudicial to the interests of the Company.

(c) In respect of the loan granted, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. No repayments or receipts were due during the year.

(d) No amount was overdue against the loan granted.

(e) The loan granted had not fallen due during the year. Hence, there are no comments required regarding renewal or extension of the same.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying the period of repayment.

(iv) Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Section 2(31) of the Companies Act 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and hence the compliance to the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the Rules framed there under are not applicable. No order has been passed by Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company for its products pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of these records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete

(vii) (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate

authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company were outstanding, as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the company, there are no dues of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) There are no transactions not recorded in the books of accounts that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Hence no further comments are required under Para 3(viii) of the Order.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of

interest thereon to any lender. Hence no further comments are required under Para 3(ix)(a) of the Order.

(b) The Company has not been declared Willful Defaulter by and bank or financial institution or another lender.

(c) The Term Loans raised during the year were applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(d) On the basis of review of utilization of funds which is based on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, related information as made available to us and as represented to us by the Management, we report that in general funds raised on short-term basis have not been used for long-term purposes.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its Joint Venture. The Company does not have any subsidiaries or associates.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its Joint Venture. The Company does not have any subsidiaries or associates.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including

debt instruments) during the year.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) (a) There has been no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company that has been noticed or

reported during the year.

(b) No report under Sub-section (12) of S. 143 of the Act has been filed by the Auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 12 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As per the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, were received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a "Nidhi" Company. Hence, Para (xi) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size of the Company and nature

of its business.

(b) The Reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under Audit were considered by the Statutory Auditors.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) As per information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered

under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance Activities during the year.

(c) The Company or any member Company of the Group is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, no comments are required on Paragraph (xvi) (c) & (d) of the Order.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditor during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has spent the amount required to meet it Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) obligations as per S. 135 of the Act. The Company does not have any ongoing CSR Projects. Hence no further comments are required under Para (xx) of the Order.

(xxi) These being standalone financial statements, no comments are required under Paragraph (xxi) of the Order since the same is related to Consolidated Financial Statements.

for, Naresh & Co Chartered Accountants (F.R.N. 106928W)

Sd/-

CA Harin Parikh

Date: 06.05.2024 Partner

Place: Vadodara (M R N: 107606)

UDIN: 24107606BKAOPX1372

"Annexure - B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in Paragraph 2 (f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our Report of even date for the year ended 31st March 2024 on the Standalone Financial Statements of Chemcrux Enterprises Limited)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of CHEMCRUX ENTERPRISES LIMITED ("the Company"), as on 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Respective Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company have, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

for, Naresh & Co Chartered Accountants (F.R.N. 106928W)

Sd/-

CA Harin Parikh

Date: 06.05.2024 Partner

Place: Vadodara (M R N: 107606)

UDIN: 24107606BKAOPX1372