SectorChemicals
Open₹167
Prev. Close₹168.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.3
Day's High₹171.65
Day's Low₹167
52 Week's High₹326
52 Week's Low₹165.55
Book Value₹49.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)254.19
P/E34.36
EPS4.9
Divi. Yield0.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.81
14.81
14.81
4.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.45
51.6
39.87
35.92
Net Worth
72.26
66.41
54.68
40.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
53.33
57.44
31.46
27.49
yoy growth (%)
-7.16
82.58
14.42
36.69
Raw materials
-20.78
-20.71
-11.41
-10.66
As % of sales
38.96
36.05
36.28
38.78
Employee costs
-6.12
-5.8
-3.37
-2.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
11.99
14.1
4.04
2.89
Depreciation
-1.2
-1.17
-0.67
-0.55
Tax paid
-3.11
-3.53
-1.68
-1.35
Working capital
1.02
4.79
-0.67
3.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.16
82.58
14.42
36.69
Op profit growth
-14.83
211.65
36.93
10.33
EBIT growth
-15.8
231.36
34.12
18.04
Net profit growth
-16.05
350.34
57.72
-13.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
78.47
95.15
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
78.47
95.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.34
1.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Girish Shah
ED / MD / Promoter
Sanjaybhai Marathe
Non Executive Director
Neela Marathe
Independent Director
Bhanubhai Patel
Independent Director
Shaileshkumar Patel
Independent Director
Mukund P Bakshi
Additional Director
Sidhdhi Shah
Director
Nayankumar Champaklal Shah
Director
Vipul Pramodchandra Sanghvi
Summary
Chemcrux Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated on April 15, 1996 under the name and style Chemcrux Enterprises Limited, with Registrar of Companies, Gujarat Dadra and Nagar Haveli vide Certificate of Incorporation. The Company took over the business of M/s. Chemcrux, a Partnership Firm in December, 1999, which was formed in year 1981.Chemcrux Enterprises Limited is an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified company and is engaged in High Pressure Oxidation, Chlorosulfonation, Nitration and Amidation Chemistry for manufacturing of intermediates for bulk drugs i.e. APIs, dyes and pigments. The Companys major selling products are Lassamide, various Chloro Benzoic Acids, and Nitro Benzoic Acids. The esteemed clientele in India, include many multinationals and reputed pharmaceutical organization, as - well - as regular exports to many countries. The Company started its business activities in the year 2000-01 by taking over the running business of M/s. Chemcrux, a partnership firm of the promoters, as a going concern. The Company made a Public Issue of shares in March, 2017 by issuing 13,36,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each, by raising funds aggregating to Rs 2.40 Crore.
The Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹171.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd is ₹254.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd is 34.36 and 3.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd is ₹165.55 and ₹326 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.83%, 3 Years at 9.38%, 1 Year at -44.09%, 6 Month at -30.66%, 3 Month at -18.79% and 1 Month at -7.85%.
