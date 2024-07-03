Summary

Chemcrux Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated on April 15, 1996 under the name and style Chemcrux Enterprises Limited, with Registrar of Companies, Gujarat Dadra and Nagar Haveli vide Certificate of Incorporation. The Company took over the business of M/s. Chemcrux, a Partnership Firm in December, 1999, which was formed in year 1981.Chemcrux Enterprises Limited is an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified company and is engaged in High Pressure Oxidation, Chlorosulfonation, Nitration and Amidation Chemistry for manufacturing of intermediates for bulk drugs i.e. APIs, dyes and pigments. The Companys major selling products are Lassamide, various Chloro Benzoic Acids, and Nitro Benzoic Acids. The esteemed clientele in India, include many multinationals and reputed pharmaceutical organization, as - well - as regular exports to many countries. The Company started its business activities in the year 2000-01 by taking over the running business of M/s. Chemcrux, a partnership firm of the promoters, as a going concern. The Company made a Public Issue of shares in March, 2017 by issuing 13,36,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each, by raising funds aggregating to Rs 2.40 Crore.

Read More