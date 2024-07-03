iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd Share Price

171.65
(1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:20:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open167
  • Day's High171.65
  • 52 Wk High326
  • Prev. Close168.35
  • Day's Low167
  • 52 Wk Low 165.55
  • Turnover (lac)0.3
  • P/E34.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.8
  • EPS4.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)254.19
  • Div. Yield0.59
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

167

Prev. Close

168.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0.3

Day's High

171.65

Day's Low

167

52 Week's High

326

52 Week's Low

165.55

Book Value

49.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

254.19

P/E

34.36

EPS

4.9

Divi. Yield

0.59

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:28 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.92%

Non-Promoter- 27.07%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.81

14.81

14.81

4.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

57.45

51.6

39.87

35.92

Net Worth

72.26

66.41

54.68

40.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

53.33

57.44

31.46

27.49

yoy growth (%)

-7.16

82.58

14.42

36.69

Raw materials

-20.78

-20.71

-11.41

-10.66

As % of sales

38.96

36.05

36.28

38.78

Employee costs

-6.12

-5.8

-3.37

-2.79

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

11.99

14.1

4.04

2.89

Depreciation

-1.2

-1.17

-0.67

-0.55

Tax paid

-3.11

-3.53

-1.68

-1.35

Working capital

1.02

4.79

-0.67

3.48

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.16

82.58

14.42

36.69

Op profit growth

-14.83

211.65

36.93

10.33

EBIT growth

-15.8

231.36

34.12

18.04

Net profit growth

-16.05

350.34

57.72

-13.81

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

78.47

95.15

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

78.47

95.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.34

1.05

View Annually Results

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Girish Shah

ED / MD / Promoter

Sanjaybhai Marathe

Non Executive Director

Neela Marathe

Independent Director

Bhanubhai Patel

Independent Director

Shaileshkumar Patel

Independent Director

Mukund P Bakshi

Additional Director

Sidhdhi Shah

Director

Nayankumar Champaklal Shah

Director

Vipul Pramodchandra Sanghvi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Chemcrux Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated on April 15, 1996 under the name and style Chemcrux Enterprises Limited, with Registrar of Companies, Gujarat Dadra and Nagar Haveli vide Certificate of Incorporation. The Company took over the business of M/s. Chemcrux, a Partnership Firm in December, 1999, which was formed in year 1981.Chemcrux Enterprises Limited is an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified company and is engaged in High Pressure Oxidation, Chlorosulfonation, Nitration and Amidation Chemistry for manufacturing of intermediates for bulk drugs i.e. APIs, dyes and pigments. The Companys major selling products are Lassamide, various Chloro Benzoic Acids, and Nitro Benzoic Acids. The esteemed clientele in India, include many multinationals and reputed pharmaceutical organization, as - well - as regular exports to many countries. The Company started its business activities in the year 2000-01 by taking over the running business of M/s. Chemcrux, a partnership firm of the promoters, as a going concern. The Company made a Public Issue of shares in March, 2017 by issuing 13,36,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each, by raising funds aggregating to Rs 2.40 Crore.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹171.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd is ₹254.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd is 34.36 and 3.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd is ₹165.55 and ₹326 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd?

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.83%, 3 Years at 9.38%, 1 Year at -44.09%, 6 Month at -30.66%, 3 Month at -18.79% and 1 Month at -7.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.92 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.08 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.