Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
53.33
57.44
31.46
27.49
yoy growth (%)
-7.16
82.58
14.42
36.69
Raw materials
-20.78
-20.71
-11.41
-10.66
As % of sales
38.96
36.05
36.28
38.78
Employee costs
-6.12
-5.8
-3.37
-2.79
As % of sales
11.47
10.09
10.74
10.14
Other costs
-13.87
-16.19
-11.93
-10.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.01
28.19
37.94
38.51
Operating profit
12.55
14.73
4.72
3.45
OPM
23.53
25.65
15.03
12.55
Depreciation
-1.2
-1.17
-0.67
-0.55
Interest expense
-0.14
-0.32
-0.31
-0.35
Other income
0.79
0.86
0.29
0.34
Profit before tax
11.99
14.1
4.04
2.89
Taxes
-3.11
-3.53
-1.68
-1.35
Tax rate
-25.93
-25.08
-41.55
-46.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.88
10.56
2.36
1.53
Exceptional items
0.04
0.07
0
-0.03
Net profit
8.93
10.64
2.36
1.49
yoy growth (%)
-16.05
350.34
57.72
-13.81
NPM
16.75
18.52
7.51
5.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.