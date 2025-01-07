iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

168
(0.87%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:27:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

53.33

57.44

31.46

27.49

yoy growth (%)

-7.16

82.58

14.42

36.69

Raw materials

-20.78

-20.71

-11.41

-10.66

As % of sales

38.96

36.05

36.28

38.78

Employee costs

-6.12

-5.8

-3.37

-2.79

As % of sales

11.47

10.09

10.74

10.14

Other costs

-13.87

-16.19

-11.93

-10.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.01

28.19

37.94

38.51

Operating profit

12.55

14.73

4.72

3.45

OPM

23.53

25.65

15.03

12.55

Depreciation

-1.2

-1.17

-0.67

-0.55

Interest expense

-0.14

-0.32

-0.31

-0.35

Other income

0.79

0.86

0.29

0.34

Profit before tax

11.99

14.1

4.04

2.89

Taxes

-3.11

-3.53

-1.68

-1.35

Tax rate

-25.93

-25.08

-41.55

-46.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.88

10.56

2.36

1.53

Exceptional items

0.04

0.07

0

-0.03

Net profit

8.93

10.64

2.36

1.49

yoy growth (%)

-16.05

350.34

57.72

-13.81

NPM

16.75

18.52

7.51

5.44

Chemcrux Enterp. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.