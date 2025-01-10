Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.81
14.81
14.81
4.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.45
51.6
39.87
35.92
Net Worth
72.26
66.41
54.68
40.86
Minority Interest
Debt
26.46
14.43
9.11
0.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.39
1.81
1.28
1.1
Total Liabilities
101.11
82.65
65.07
42.89
Fixed Assets
54.15
33.41
24.32
19.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.83
16.79
7.09
9.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.21
0
0
0
Networking Capital
21.73
25.34
21.87
11.13
Inventories
8.41
14.09
11.57
7.37
Inventory Days
50.44
Sundry Debtors
15.3
13.44
18.88
3.31
Debtor Days
22.65
Other Current Assets
7.01
8.39
9.46
6.26
Sundry Creditors
-7.03
-8.03
-11.6
-0.85
Creditor Days
5.81
Other Current Liabilities
-1.96
-2.55
-6.44
-4.96
Cash
5.18
7.09
11.8
2.71
Total Assets
101.1
82.63
65.08
42.88
