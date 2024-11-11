|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Chemcrux Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 for FY 2024-25 and other related matters thereto. 2. To consider any other business /agenda. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|Chemcrux Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 for FY 2024-25 and other related matters thereto. 2. Any other business /agenda. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 30th July 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 330, Trivia Complex, Natubhai Circle, Racecourse, Vadodara- 390007, Gujarat; inter alia: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 for FY 2024-25 along with Limited Review Report thereon as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. 2. The 28th Annual General meeting of the company shall be held on Friday, 13th September 2024 at 02:00 PM through Video Conferencing. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Chemcrux Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Statements and Results for the 4th quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 for the FY 2023-24 and other related matters thereto. 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend if any for the F.Y. 2023-24 subject to approval of the same by the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3. Any other business /agenda. Recommendation of Dividend @ 10% (Re. 1/-) per share subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM for the FY 2023-24 Board of Directors re-appointed M/s. KR & Associates as Internal Auditors for conducting Internal Audit from FY 2024-25 onwards. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Chemcrux Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 of FY 2023-24 and other related matters thereto. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 13th February 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company located at 330, Trivia Complex, Natubhai Circle, Racecourse, Vadodara- 390007, Gujarat; inter alia: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 of the FY 2023-24 as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company, Naresh & Co., Chartered Accountants. 2. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, Board approved and adopted the revised Policy for Determination of Materiality of Events or Information. The revised policy is being uploaded on the website of the Company at www.chemcrux.com. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
