iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

150
(-3.41%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Chemcrux Enterp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Chemcrux Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 for FY 2024-25 and other related matters thereto. 2. To consider any other business /agenda. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
Chemcrux Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 for FY 2024-25 and other related matters thereto. 2. Any other business /agenda. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 30th July 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 330, Trivia Complex, Natubhai Circle, Racecourse, Vadodara- 390007, Gujarat; inter alia: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 for FY 2024-25 along with Limited Review Report thereon as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. 2. The 28th Annual General meeting of the company shall be held on Friday, 13th September 2024 at 02:00 PM through Video Conferencing. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202429 Apr 2024
Chemcrux Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Statements and Results for the 4th quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 for the FY 2023-24 and other related matters thereto. 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend if any for the F.Y. 2023-24 subject to approval of the same by the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3. Any other business /agenda. Recommendation of Dividend @ 10% (Re. 1/-) per share subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM for the FY 2023-24 Board of Directors re-appointed M/s. KR & Associates as Internal Auditors for conducting Internal Audit from FY 2024-25 onwards. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Chemcrux Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 of FY 2023-24 and other related matters thereto. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 13th February 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company located at 330, Trivia Complex, Natubhai Circle, Racecourse, Vadodara- 390007, Gujarat; inter alia: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 of the FY 2023-24 as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company, Naresh & Co., Chartered Accountants. 2. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, Board approved and adopted the revised Policy for Determination of Materiality of Events or Information. The revised policy is being uploaded on the website of the Company at www.chemcrux.com. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

Chemcrux Enterp.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.