iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd AGM

157.25
(1.88%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Chemcrux Enterp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM13 Sep 202430 Jul 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 30th July 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 330, Trivia Complex, Natubhai Circle, Racecourse, Vadodara- 390007, Gujarat; inter alia: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 for FY 2024-25 along with Limited Review Report thereon as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. 2. The 28th Annual General meeting of the company shall be held on Friday, 13th September 2024 at 02:00 PM through Video Conferencing. Ascertaining dividend entitlement of the shareholders for the final dividend to be declared at 28th AGM to be held on 13th September 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015; 06th September 2024 has been fixed as Record Date for final dividend to be declared at 28th AGM. Book Closure period for the purpose of 28th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the summary of proceedings of 28th AGM held today i.e., Friday, 13th September 2024 at 02:00 P.M. through VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/09/2024)

Chemcrux Enterp.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.