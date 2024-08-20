The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 30th July 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 330, Trivia Complex, Natubhai Circle, Racecourse, Vadodara- 390007, Gujarat; inter alia: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 for FY 2024-25 along with Limited Review Report thereon as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. 2. The 28th Annual General meeting of the company shall be held on Friday, 13th September 2024 at 02:00 PM through Video Conferencing. Ascertaining dividend entitlement of the shareholders for the final dividend to be declared at 28th AGM to be held on 13th September 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015; 06th September 2024 has been fixed as Record Date for final dividend to be declared at 28th AGM. Book Closure period for the purpose of 28th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the summary of proceedings of 28th AGM held today i.e., Friday, 13th September 2024 at 02:00 P.M. through VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/09/2024)