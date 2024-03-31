<dhhead-BOARDS REPORT</dhhead-

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 28th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and the Audited Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024.

1. FINANCIALS:

[Rupees in Lakhs except EPS]

PARTICULARS 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED Revenue from Operations 7846.53 9515.24 7846.53 9515.24 Other Income 133.54 105.21 133.54 105.21 Total Revenue 7980.07 9,620.45 7980.07 9,620.45 Less: Expenses before Interest and Depreciation -6525.15 -7370.10 -6525.15 -7370.10 Less: (a)Interest -83.24 -81.84 -83.24 -81.84 (b) Depreciation -228.52 -203.72 -228.52 -203.72 Profit Before Tax 1143.15 1964.80 1143.15 1964.80 Less: Tax Expenses Current Tax -285 -476.26 -285 -476.26 Deferred Tax -11.89 -52.87 -11.89 -52.87 Prior years Income Tax Adjustment -1.83 0.15 -1.83 0.15 Profit after Tax Other comprehensive income 844.43 1435.83 844.43 1435.83 i. Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Defined Benefit Plan -45.09 11.79 -45.09 11.79 ii. Income tax relating to items that will not reclassified to profit or loss 11.35 -2.97 11.35 -2.97 iii. Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss -Fair Value Gain on 133.65 31.76 133.65 31.76 Investments iv. Income tax relating to items that will be reclassified to profit or loss -33.64 -7.99 -33.64 -7.99 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 66.27 32.59 66.27 32.59 Total comprehensive income for the year 910.70 1468.42 910.70 1468.42 Earnings per Share 5.70 9.70 5.70 9.70

2. KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS :

Ratio Numerator Denominator Mar-24 Mar-23 % Variance Reason for variance (a) Current ratio (times) Total Current Assets Total Current Liabilities 3.88 3.99 -2.65% - (b) Debt-equity ratio (times) Short Term Borrowing + Long Term Borrowing Total Equity 0.35 0.20 75.00% The increase in the ratio is due to an increase in long term borrowings. (c) Debt service coverage ratio (times) Profit Before Interest and Tax Total Debts Service (Interest + Finance Lease Payment + Principal Repayment) 0.42 1.13 -62.47% The decrease in the ratio is due to an increase in the borrowinng cost.

Ratio Numerator Denominator Mar-24 Mar-23 % Variance Reason for variance (d) Return on equity ratio (percentage) Net Profit after Tax Total Equity 12.18% 23.72% -48.64% Decrease in ratio due to decrease in net profit (e) Inventory turnover ratio (times) Net Sales Average Inventory 6.97 7.42 -5.95% - (f) Trade receivables turnover ratio (times) Net Sales Average Trade Receivables 5.46 5.89 -7.27% - (g) Trade payables turnover ratio (times) Net Purchases Average Trade Payable 3.34 4.45 -25.05% The decrease in the ratio is due to an increase in average trade payable. (h) Net Working capital turnover ratio (times) Net Sales Working Capital 3.75 4.13 -9.14% - (i) Net profit ratio (percentage) Net Profit Sales 10.76% 15.09% -28.68% Decrease in ratio due to decrease in net profit (j) Return on capital employed (percentage) Earning Before Interest and Tax Capital Employed 11.82% 21.57% -45.18% Decrease in ratio due to decrease in earning before interest and tax (k) Return on investment (percentage) Profit After Tax Total Assets 7.69% 15.40% -50.10% Decrease in ratio due to decrease in net profit

3. DIVIDEND:

Dividend is recommended by your Board taking into consideration the factors like overall profitability, cash flow, capital requirements and other business needs of your company. Your Board of Directors are pleased to recommend a final dividend of Re. 1/- per equity share (10%) on 1,48,08,840 equity shares of Rs.10/- each subject to approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The Dividend when approved, would result in a total outflow of Rs. 148.09 Lakhs. According to Finance Act, 2020, with effect from April 1, 2020, dividend declared and paid by the Company is taxable in the hands of shareholders and the Company is required to deduct tax at source (TDS) from dividend paid to the shareholders at the applicable rates.

4. OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Your Companys financial highlights during preceding three years period can be summarized as follows:

Rs. In Lakhs (except EPS) FY 2021-22 FY 2022-23 FY 2023-24 % Change (1 year) % Change (2 years) Revenue 9626.89 9620.45 7980.07 -17.05 -17.11 EBDITA 2170.35 2250.36 1454.92 -35.35 -32.96 Profit before Tax 1994.81 1964.80 1143.15 -41.82 -42.69 Net Profit 1485.87 1435.83 844.43 -41.19 -43.17 Networth 5468.34 6640.58 7225.85 8.81 32.14 EPS 10.03 9.7 5.7 -41.24 -43.17

5. SHARE CAPITAL:

At present, the Company has only one class of share - Equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each. The authorized share capital of the company is Rs. 15,00,00,000/- divided into 1,50,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each. The paid-up share capital of the company is Rs. 14,80,88,400/- divided into 1,48,08,840 equity shares of Rs. 10 each. The Company had raised fund through Public Issue of shares in F/Y 2016-17 and the Equity shares of your Company were listed on SME segment of BSE Limited since March, 2017. Further, equity shares of the Company have Migrated from SME Platform of BSE Limited to Main Board of BSE Limited w.e.f. 05th May 2022.

6. TRANSFER TO RESERVE:

The Company does not propose to transfer any amount to the general reserve out of the amount available in reserves and surplus.

7. CREDIT FACILITIES:

The Company has been optimally utilizing its fund based and non-fund based working capital requirements as tied up with Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. The Company has taken credit facilities of up to Rs. 32 Cr in nature of Term Loan and Cash credit for expansion. Effective financial measures have been continued to reduce cost of interest and bank charges.

8. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND:

There was no amount outstanding to be transferred as unclaimed dividend to investor education and protection fund during the FY 2023-24.

9. MATERIAL EVENTS OCCURING AFTER THE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND UPTO THE DATE OF REPORT:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statement relates and the date of the Board Report.

10. ORDER OF AUTHORITIES/ COURT/ REGULATORS:

No order of any government, state, local or statutory authorities were received during the FY 2023-24 which could have affected the workings of the company.

11. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is furnished as under:

(A) Conservation of energy:

Steps taken / impact on conservation of energy, with special reference to the following:

Steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy including waste generated:

Your Company is certified with ISO 50001: 2018 Certification by TUV Rheinland. Your Company is compliant with the Energy Management Systems and aims to improve energy efficiency and consumption thereby resulting in costs reduction and increase in productivity. During the FY 2023-24, Energy consumption was 3336.555 mwh and cost incurred was Rs. 300.27 lakhs.

(B) Technology absorption:

1. Efforts in brief, made towards technology absorption. Benefits derived as a result of the above efforts, e.g., product improvement, cost reduction, product development, import substitution, etc.

The Company has not entered into any technology-based ventures during the year under review.

In case of imported technology (imported during the last 3 years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year), following information may be furnished:

The Company has not imported any technology and hence not applicable.

2. Expenditure incurred on Research and Development:

The Company has R&D facility located at GIDC, Ankleshwar Gujarat.

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURE Amt (In Lakhs) Capital expenditure 427.94 Revenue expenditure 13.14

(C) Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo:

PARTICULARS Amt (In Lakhs) Foreign Exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year 1437.79 Foreign Exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows 558.79

(D) Environment:

Your Company is ISO 14001:2015 certified which specifies the requirements for the formulation and maintenance of an environmental management systems (EMS). During the year your Company has complied with local and regulatory environment laws and regulations. We strive actively to reduce the overall impact on the environment by targeting annual reductions in our carbon intensity and the management of waste, water, vehicle emissions and energy consumption. The Board of Directors have the Environment Policy outlining our commitment to conduct operations in environment friendly and responsible way. The policy can be accessed at the website at www.chemcrux.com .

12. RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company has framed a sound Risk Management Policy to identify and evaluate business risks and opportunities and the same has become integral part of Companys Day to day operations. The key business risks identified by the Company are as follows viz. Industry Risk, Management and Operations Risk, Market Risk, Government Policy risk, Liquidity risk and Systems risk. The Company has in place adequate mitigation plans for the aforesaid risks. On account of outbreak of Covid global pandemic and uncertainty caused by it, Company adopted Risk Management Policy to minimize the impact on its operations, customers, suppliers and employees.

13. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2013 are applicable to the Company. In line with same, a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has been constituted by the Board of directors. As on 31st March 2024, the Committee composition is as follows: Mr. Sanjay Marathe- Chairman of the CSR Committee, Mrs. Sidhdhi Shah & Mr. Mukund Bakshi - members of the CSR Committee. The Company has in place a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy which indicates the activities to be undertaken by the Company in areas or subjects specified in schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, during the FY 2023-24 as approved by the CSR Committee, the amount for CSR expenditure amounting to Rs. 34,51,000/- was spent in areas specified under schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013. Please refer Annexure V for further details and click on the link https://www.chemcrux.com/investor-info.php under investors info/Corporate Policy link to access the CSR Policy of Company.

14. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

There Company has granted loan to Kalichem Private Limited and given Corporate Guarantee for Kalichem Private Limited (Joint Venture Company) by complying with section 185 & 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 - a company where directors are interested. The amount of Loan granted during the FY 2023-24 is amounting to Rs. 70 Lakhs and no Corporate Guarantee given during FY 2023-24. However, the Corporate Guarantee amounting to Rs. 750 Lakhs was given in previous year (FY 2022-23). The same was in line with the resolution approved by members at the 25th AGM held on 24th August 2021. The details are given in the financial statements. Investments in short term UTI Mutual Fund schemes were made during the year which was within the limits approved by Board of Directors and the limits prescribed under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

15. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

Related party transactions that were entered during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There were no materially significant related party transactions with the Companys Promoters, Directors, Management or their relatives, which could have had a potential conflict with the interests of the Company. Transactions with related parties entered by the Company in the normal course of business are periodically placed before the Audit Committee as per the omnibus approval of Audit Committee. Further, as there are no material related party transactions during the year and thus a disclosure in Form AOC-2 in terms of Section 134 of the Act is not required.

The Board of Directors of the Company have adopted policy to regulate transactions between the Company and its related parties, in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013, the Rules thereunder and the Listing Regulations. This policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at https://www.chemcrux.com/investor-info.php under investors info/Corporate Policy.

16. DIRECTORS / KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

During the year, following changes were there in the directors and KMPs:

- Mrs. Neela Marathe has resigned as Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent) w.e.f. end of business hours of 04th August 2023.

- Mrs. Sidhidhi Shah was appointed an Additional (Non-Executive Non-Independent) Director w.e.f. 04th August 2023 and at the 27th AGM held on 12th September 2023 her appointment was regularised and she was appointed as a Non-Executive (Non-Independent) Director by members and she is liable to retire by rotation.

- Mr. Krutarth Parikh resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company from close of business hours of 13th September 2023 and Mr. Ramesh Kambariya has been appointed in his place to take over the charge as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 08th December 2023.

- Mr. Girishkumar Shah has been re-appointed as Whole Time Director of the Company designated as Executive Chairman w.e.f. 01st January 2024 for a term of 5 years and remuneration to him is payable as per the resolution approved by the members at AGM held on 12th September 2023.

- Mr. Sanjay Marathe has been re-appointed as Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 01st January 2024 for a term of 5 years and remuneration to him is payable as per the resolution approved by the members at AGM held on 12th September 2023.

- In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and in terms of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Sanjay Marathe, Managing Director shall retire by rotation in the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible for re-appointment has offered his candidature for directorship.

- BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17(10) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Board has carried an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, committees and the directors individually. Evaluation criteria include accountability, governance, board operations, legal responsibilities, financial overview, board management relations and personal leadership. The Board of the Company was satisfied with the functioning of the Board and its Committees as well as contribution of Directors, individually.

- REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, formulated criteria for determining, qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director and also a policy for remuneration of directors, key managerial personnel and senior management. The policy was last revised on 08th December 2023 and is available at the website of company at https://www.chemcrux.com/investor-info.php under investors info/Corporate Policy. Further, the salient features of the policy are available in the Corporate Governance Report which is annexed as Annexure I .

- MEETINGS:

During the year under review, five Board Meetings and five Audit Committee Meetings were held. The Company has also constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders relationship committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee as per the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The Committee meetings are held as per the requirement of the applicable laws. The details are given in the Corporate Governance Report which is annexed as Annexure I . The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfill all the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and the relevant rules. The letter of appointment to Independent Directors as provided under Companies Act, 2013 has been issued and placed on website of the Company: www.chemcrux.com . The Independent Directors confirm that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence and that he is independent of the management.

17. AUDIT COMMITTEE AND VIGIL MECHANISM & WHISTLE BHLOWER:

The Audit Committee as on 31st March 2024, has 3 members - Mr. Mukund Bakshi -Independent Director (Chairman), Mr. Shailesh Patel - Independent Director and Mr. Bhanubhai Patel - Independent Director. During the year five Audit Committee Meetings were held. The details of the same are given in Corporate Governance Report. In pursuance of the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The revised Vigil Mechanism & Whistle Blower Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at https://chemcrux.com/investor-info.php investors info/Corporate Policy.

18. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board hereby submits its responsibility statement: -

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) the directors, have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

19. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(a) and 92(3) of the Act, the Annual Return of the Company has been placed on the website of the Company at https://www.chemcrux.com/investor-info.php .

In terms of Rules 11 and 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return shall be filed with the Registrar of Companies, within the prescribed timelines.

20. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any Subsidiary Company. A Joint venture Agreement has been entered with Kalintis Healthcare Private Limited & a Joint Venture Company under the name Kalichem Private Limited w.e.f. 22nd December 2021 has been formed. The details are in form AOC-1 (Annexure IV).

21. DEPOSITS:

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the year under review. No Unsecured loan availed from Directors during the year.

22. AUDITORS:

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. R.J. Shah & Associates completed their term of 5 years as Statutory Auditors upon conclusion of 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12th September 2023.

During the year, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 04th August 2023, recommended the appointment of M/s. Naresh & Co., Chartered Accountants, Vadodara (FRN: 106928W) as Statutory Auditors from the conclusion of the 27th AGM till conclusion of 32nd AGM to be held in the year 2028 (for FY ending 31st March 2028. Their appointment has been approved by the shareholders at the 27th AGM. As required under Listing Regulations, the auditors confirmed that they hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company is annexed and is forming part of the Annual Report.

- SECRETARIAL AUDIT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company appointed M/s. Kashyap Shah & Co., Practising Company Secretaries; to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Report of the Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as "Annexure III".

- INTERNAL AUDITORS:

M/s. Naresh & Co., Chartered Accountants, Vadodara were the Internal Auditors till completion of 1st Quarter of FY 2023-24. Then, the Board has appointed K R & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Vadodara (FRN: 131846W) as the Internal Auditors, to conduct the Internal Audit from the 2nd quarter onwards for the FY 2023-24. The report of Internal Auditors is reviewed by the Audit Committee.

Based on the work performed by them during FY 2023-24, the Board has re-appointed M/s KR & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Vadodara (FRN: 131846W) from the FY 2024-25 onwards as Internal Auditors for conducting Internal Audit of the Company w.e.f. 01/04/2024 at their meeting held on 06th May 2024.

23. OBSERVATION OF AUDITORS:

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Statutory Auditors, Internal Auditors and Secretarial Auditors. The auditors have not reported any frauds under sub section 12 of section 143 other than those which are reportable to the Central Government.

24. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has adequate system of internal control to safeguard and protect from loss, unauthorized use or disposition of its assets. All the transactions are properly authorised, recorded and reported to the Management. The Company is following all the applicable Accounting Standards for properly maintaining the books of accounts and reporting financial statements. The internal auditor of the company checks and verifies the internal control and monitors them in accordance with policy adopted by the company. The Company continues to ensure proper and adequate systems and procedures commensurate with its size and nature of its business.

25. SHARES:

a. BUY BACK OF SECURITIES: The Company has not bought back any of its securities during the year under review.

b. SWEAT EQUITY: The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares during the year under review.

c. BONUS SHARES: The Company has not issued any Bonus Shares during the year under review.

d. EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION PLAN: The Company has not provided any Stock Option Scheme to the employees.

26. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As per Regulation 34(3) and Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate Section on Corporate Governance ( Annexure I to the Boards Report) on corporate governance practices followed by the Company, together with a certificate from the Companys Secretarial Auditor confirming compliance forms an integral part of this Report.

27. AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS:

The Company has following recognitions and/or awards:

• One Star Export House

• AEO - T1 Certificate

• 2019 - SKOCH order of Merit (top 200 MSMEs)

• 2020 - 4th IPF Excellence Award (fast growing SME)

• 2021 - 1st Rank in Top 50 SME Companies (Dalal Street Investment Journal June 07-20, 2021 edition)

• Recognized as FT High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2023 & Indias Growth Champions 2023

• Company has recently received "COMMITTED" badge from ECOVADIS

28. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report at Annexure II.

29. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES: -

Disclosure under the provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

a) The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year.

Ratio of remuneration of Managing Director - 46.59:1 (Rs. 1,53,60,000: 3,29,700)

Ratio of remuneration of Whole Time Director - 46.59:1 (Rs. 1,53,60,000: 3,29,700)

Other Directors - Not Applicable as they are only paid sitting fees.

b) The percentage increase in the remuneration of each director, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, if any in the financial year - During the FY 2023-24, there was 30.61% increase in remuneration of WTD and MD. There is 3.28% of increase in remuneration of CS and for CFO no comparative figures are available as he is appointed w.e.f. 08/12/2023.

c) The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year - Median Remuneration is Rs. 3,29,700 and average increase was 5% during the F.Y. 2023-24.

d) The number of permanent employees on the rolls of the Company as on 31.03.2024 - 98

e) Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration - Average 5% increase in salaries of Employees and 30.61% increase in Managerial Remuneration of Directors during F.Y. 2023-24. The increase in remuneration of managerial personnel is commensurate with the efforts put in by them in leading the Company to greater heights and as per required approvals.

f) Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the company.

The Companys remuneration policy is driven by the success and performance of the individual employees and the Company. Through the compensation package, the company endeavors to attract, retain, develop and motivate high performing staff. The Company follows a compensation mix of fixed pay, benefits and performance-based variable pay. The Company affirms that the remuneration is as per remuneration policy of the Company.

g) Details pertaining to remuneration as required under Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 with reference to remuneration of employees in excess of the limits prescribed -

i. None of the employees were in receipt of remuneration above 8 lakh 50 thousand per month.

ii. The particulars of employees in the Company drawing remuneration aggregating to Rs. Rs. 1.02 crore or above per annum are as under:

NAME MR. GIRISHKUMAR SHAH, aged 68 years (DIN:004692911 MR. SANJAY MARATHE, aged 67 years (DIN:01316388) Designation Whole Time Director (Executive Chairman) Managing Director Date of Appointment 15/04/1996 15/04/1996 Experience 4 + decades 4 + decades Nature of Employment, whether contractual / otherwise Whole Time Director, designated as Executive Chairman for 5 years as per appointment resolution dated 12/09/2023 w.e.f. 01/01/2024 Managing Director for 5 years as per appointment resolution dated 12/09/2023 w.e.f. 01/01/2024 Qualifications Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Post-graduate in Industrial Management Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical (M. Tech) from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) No. & % of Equity Shares held in the company (as on 31/03/2024) 5399240 (36.46%) 5399740 (36.46%) The last employment held by such employee before joining the Company Self - Employed Self - Employed Details of remuneration last drawn (FY 2023-24) Rs. 1,20,00,000/- as Salary Rs. 33,60,000/- as Performance Bonus Rs. 1,20,00,000/- as Salary Rs. 33,60,000/- as Performance Bonus Whether any such employee is a relative of any director or manager of the company and if so, name of such director or manager Husband of Mrs. Sidhdhi Shah (Non-Executive & NonIndependent Director w.e.f 04/08/2023) Husband of Mrs. Neela Marathe (Non-Executive & NonIndependent Director upto 04/08/2023)

h) The statement containing names of top Ten employees (excluding directors) in terms of remuneration drawn and the particulars of employees as required under Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of managerial personnel) Rules, 2014 is furnished as below:

Sl No EMPLOYEE NAME DESIGNATI ON Salary ( pa) Nature of employment (permanent/ Contract/ Otherwise) Qualifica tion Experien ce (in years) as on 31.03.24 date of joining Age as on 31.03 .2024 Last employeme nt % of equity shares held as on 31.03.24 wheth er relativ e of direct or 1 Mr. Vipul Sanghvi Factory Manager 1740000 Permanent Mechani cal Engineer 36 + 17-07-2009 57 Self employed 0.0006687 No 2 Mr. Ramnaresh Yadav* Production Manager 1044000* Permanent M. Sc. 25 + 04-03-2024 50 Ipca Laboratorie s Limited - No 3 Mrs. Heena Shah QC Manager 799452 Permanent B.pharm 16 + 01-01-2007 47 - - No 4 Mr. Balasaheb B. ladhav Executive Commerce 721704 Permanent B.com 28+ 01-03-1995 54 - - No 5 Mrs. Sunita Borade Executive Officer 532224 Permanent B.Com 16+ 01-11-2007 54 Baroda Citizen Council 0.0000675 No 6 Mr. Ramesh Kambariya* Chief Financial Officer 515400* Permanent M.Com, CA Inter 5+ 13-09-2023 32 Kalintis Healthcare Private Limited - No 7 Mr. Sushil Tripathi Assistant Manager Account 486192 Permanent Graduate 22+ 10-01-2011 51 Environ Engineering Company 0.0000338 No 8 Mr. lignesh Chauhan Lab Chemist 482832 Permanent 10, ITI - Lab Chemist 16+ 10-07-2009 35 - - No 9 Mrs. Swati Sinha Executive Officer 472152 Permanent B.Sc 14+ 15-06-2009 37 - - No 10 Mrs. Dipika Rajpal Company Secretary & Complianc e Officer 446172 Permanent CS, LL.B. 4+ 05-03-2021 28 Anmac Associates 0.0000338 No

* Have joined during the FY 2023-24 but their salaries have been adjusted to reflect full years remuneration to ensure consistency and give accurate representation.

30. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place a Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. An Internal complaint committee is formed to look after complaints of employees. No complaints for sexual harassment were received during the year.

31. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

Pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014 dated 31/12/2014. the maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is applicable to your Company and your Company has maintained costs records for the FY 2023-24. However, cost audit was not applicable for the FY 2023-24.

32. COPORATE GOVERNANCE AND FAIR BUSINESS PRACTICES:

The extant provisions of corporate governance prescribed under SEBI Listing Regulations were applicable to the Company for the FY 2023-24 and the Company has followed the said provisions and the report on the Corporate Governance is given in Annexure I to this Report. Companys approach to business is based

upon core set of values and ethics. The management of Company is dedicated to ethical, fair and just business practices. In line with this vision, the Board of Directors of the Company have in place the Business Ethics Policy, which is available at the website of company www.chemcrux.com .

33. COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company has complied with the provisions of Secretarial Standards (I & II) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013.

34. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH THE CURRENT STATUS:

During the year under Review, neither any application was made, nor any proceedings were pending under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

35. THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF: Not Applicable

36. HUMAN RESOURCES:

During the period under review, the personal and industrial relations with the employees remained cordial in all respects. The management has always carried out systematic appraisal of performance and imparted training at periodic intervals. The Company recognizes talent and has judiciously followed the principle of rewarding performance. The Company has in place Human Rights Policy Statement to express Companys commitment to do business with ethical values and embrace practices that supports human rights and labour laws on a continuous basis. The revised policy is available on the website of Company www.chemcrux.com .

37. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in these reports describing companys projection statements, expectations and hopes are forward looking statements. Though, these are based on reasonable assumption, the actual results may differ.

38. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors place on record their sincere thanks to bankers, business associates, consultants, employees and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companies activities during the year under review. Your Directors also acknowledge gratefully the shareholders for their relentless support and confidence reposed on the Company.