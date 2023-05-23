To

The Members of Chennai Ferrous Industries Limited

Report on the audit of the Ind AS financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Chennai Ferrous Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the Statement of Profit and Loss including statement of other comprehensive income, Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, its profit (or Loss)* including other Comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance and conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting standards (Ind-AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind As financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind As financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion.

Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind As financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including the statement of comprehensive income, the cash flow statement and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian accounting standards (Ind-AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2023 has been paid/provided by the company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements;

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

c. There were no accounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

d. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts

i. The company has not advanced any funds to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries other than those disclosed in the notes to accounts

ii. The company has not received any funds from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries other than those disclosed in the notes to accounts

iii. Based on audit procedures carried out by us, that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement

iv. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

v. Proviso to Rule 3 (1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company w.e.f. April 1, 2023 and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

For S.K GULECHA & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 013340S

(Sandeep Kumar Gulecha)

Membership No. 226263

UDIN No: 23226263BGTGFY9170

Place: Chennai

Date:23.05.2023

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report*

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of Chennai Ferrous Industries Limited of even date)

1. In respect of the Companys fixed assets: (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (b) The Company does not have any intangible assets and accordingly, provisions of clauses (i) (a) (B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has a regular program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepencies were noticed on such verification. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. 2. In our opinion, the management has conducted physical verification of inventories at reasonable intervals during the year and the coverage and procedures of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies between physical inventories and book records were noticed on such physical verification. 3. According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register required under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) of the order is not applicable. 4. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. During the year, investments made and terms and conditions of grant of all loans and advances are not prejudicial to Companys interest. 5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits and accordingly paragraph 3 (v) of the order is not applicable. 6. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the activities of the company and accordingly paragraph 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable. 7. In respect of statutory dues: (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of goods and service tax, duty of customs, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except as per details below:

Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs.in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending NIL 8. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any term loans during the year. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), accordingly, clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable. 9. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. 10. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the managerial remuneration has been paid/provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 11. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company. 12. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act. Where applicable, the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. 13. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the nature and size of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit report of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. 14. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x) (b) of the order is not applicable. 15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. 16. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, clause 3 (xvi) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable. 17. (a) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly clause 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3 (xvi) (d) are not applicable. 18. On the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. 19. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, paragraph 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable. 20. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year. Accordingly, clause 3 (xvii) of the Order is not applicable. 21. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable. 22. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have investments in subsidiaries/ associates or joint venture companies. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable. 23. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3 (xx) (a) and 3 (xx) (b) of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the Members of Chennai Ferrous Industries Limited of even date)

Report on the internal financial controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub - section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Chennai Ferrous Industries Limited ("the Company") as at March 31, 2023, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The board of directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

