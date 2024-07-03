Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹132.9
Prev. Close₹131.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.16
Day's High₹132.9
Day's Low₹129.6
52 Week's High₹175
52 Week's Low₹103
Book Value₹67.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46.71
P/E10.77
EPS12.22
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
44.44
41.65
38.35
-13.52
Net Worth
48.04
45.25
41.95
-9.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
95.86
46.42
7.96
6.87
yoy growth (%)
106.49
483.15
15.74
-47.5
Raw materials
-68.06
-38.14
-0.86
-0.79
As % of sales
71
82.18
10.83
11.51
Employee costs
-0.98
-0.2
-0.26
-0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
25.3
5.06
3.2
0.01
Depreciation
-1.08
-1.08
-1.07
-1.23
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
23.88
8.74
2.23
6.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
106.49
483.15
15.74
-47.5
Op profit growth
336.01
47.02
89.03
-256.86
EBIT growth
400
57.58
139.12
-152.84
Net profit growth
400.03
57.95
23,954.36
-100.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Natarajan R
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mohan Chitra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Balasubramanian Anandan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nagarajan Ramakrishnan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Muthaiyan Saravanan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Balamurugan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd
Summary
CHENNAI FERROUS INDUSTRIES LIMITED was incorporated on May 07, 2010, asas a manufacturing and trading entity and currently is into Sponge Iron, Steel & coal related products. With the end and intent of realigning the business operations undertaken by Kanishk Steel Industries Limited (Demerged Company), all the assets and liabilities of the Sponge Iron Division of the Demerged Company have bee vested with Chennai Ferrous Industries Limited on a going concern basis in accordance with Sections 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956.
Read More
The Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹129.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd is ₹46.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd is 10.77 and 1.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd is ₹103 and ₹175 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 88.83%, 3 Years at 9.57%, 1 Year at 1.98%, 6 Month at 9.35%, 3 Month at -11.68% and 1 Month at -1.90%.
