iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd Share Price

129.6
(-1.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:43:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open132.9
  • Day's High132.9
  • 52 Wk High175
  • Prev. Close131.55
  • Day's Low129.6
  • 52 Wk Low 103
  • Turnover (lac)2.16
  • P/E10.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value67.1
  • EPS12.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46.71
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

132.9

Prev. Close

131.55

Turnover(Lac.)

2.16

Day's High

132.9

Day's Low

129.6

52 Week's High

175

52 Week's Low

103

Book Value

67.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46.71

P/E

10.77

EPS

12.22

Divi. Yield

0

Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:53 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.88%

Foreign: 13.87%

Indian: 54.07%

Non-Promoter- 32.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

44.44

41.65

38.35

-13.52

Net Worth

48.04

45.25

41.95

-9.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

95.86

46.42

7.96

6.87

yoy growth (%)

106.49

483.15

15.74

-47.5

Raw materials

-68.06

-38.14

-0.86

-0.79

As % of sales

71

82.18

10.83

11.51

Employee costs

-0.98

-0.2

-0.26

-0.18

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

25.3

5.06

3.2

0.01

Depreciation

-1.08

-1.08

-1.07

-1.23

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

23.88

8.74

2.23

6.96

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

106.49

483.15

15.74

-47.5

Op profit growth

336.01

47.02

89.03

-256.86

EBIT growth

400

57.58

139.12

-152.84

Net profit growth

400.03

57.95

23,954.36

-100.51

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Natarajan R

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mohan Chitra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Balasubramanian Anandan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nagarajan Ramakrishnan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Muthaiyan Saravanan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Balamurugan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd

Summary

CHENNAI FERROUS INDUSTRIES LIMITED was incorporated on May 07, 2010, asas a manufacturing and trading entity and currently is into Sponge Iron, Steel & coal related products. With the end and intent of realigning the business operations undertaken by Kanishk Steel Industries Limited (Demerged Company), all the assets and liabilities of the Sponge Iron Division of the Demerged Company have bee vested with Chennai Ferrous Industries Limited on a going concern basis in accordance with Sections 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd share price today?

The Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹129.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd is ₹46.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd is 10.77 and 1.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd is ₹103 and ₹175 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd?

Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 88.83%, 3 Years at 9.57%, 1 Year at 1.98%, 6 Month at 9.35%, 3 Month at -11.68% and 1 Month at -1.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.94 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.06 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.