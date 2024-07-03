Summary

CHENNAI FERROUS INDUSTRIES LIMITED was incorporated on May 07, 2010, asas a manufacturing and trading entity and currently is into Sponge Iron, Steel & coal related products. With the end and intent of realigning the business operations undertaken by Kanishk Steel Industries Limited (Demerged Company), all the assets and liabilities of the Sponge Iron Division of the Demerged Company have bee vested with Chennai Ferrous Industries Limited on a going concern basis in accordance with Sections 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956.

