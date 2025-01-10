iifl-logo-icon 1
Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

127.25
(0.55%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

44.44

41.65

38.35

-13.52

Net Worth

48.04

45.25

41.95

-9.92

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.58

2.58

2.58

2.57

Total Liabilities

50.62

47.83

44.53

-7.35

Fixed Assets

33.21

34.3

34.54

9.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.2

11.17

3.12

3.09

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.95

1.29

6.24

-19.84

Inventories

0

77.83

0.2

6.3

Inventory Days

0.76

49.53

Sundry Debtors

3.6

1.71

3.79

22.55

Debtor Days

14.43

177.3

Other Current Assets

18.2

22.64

14.89

4.92

Sundry Creditors

-10.1

-100.51

-11.28

-46.88

Creditor Days

42.94

368.59

Other Current Liabilities

-3.75

-0.36

-1.36

-6.73

Cash

1.27

1.06

0.64

0.35

Total Assets

50.63

47.83

44.54

-7.34

