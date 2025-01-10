Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
44.44
41.65
38.35
-13.52
Net Worth
48.04
45.25
41.95
-9.92
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.58
2.58
2.58
2.57
Total Liabilities
50.62
47.83
44.53
-7.35
Fixed Assets
33.21
34.3
34.54
9.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.2
11.17
3.12
3.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.95
1.29
6.24
-19.84
Inventories
0
77.83
0.2
6.3
Inventory Days
0.76
49.53
Sundry Debtors
3.6
1.71
3.79
22.55
Debtor Days
14.43
177.3
Other Current Assets
18.2
22.64
14.89
4.92
Sundry Creditors
-10.1
-100.51
-11.28
-46.88
Creditor Days
42.94
368.59
Other Current Liabilities
-3.75
-0.36
-1.36
-6.73
Cash
1.27
1.06
0.64
0.35
Total Assets
50.63
47.83
44.54
-7.34
