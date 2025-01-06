iifl-logo-icon 1
Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

128.85
(-2.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Chennai Ferrous FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

25.3

5.06

3.2

0.01

Depreciation

-1.08

-1.08

-1.07

-1.23

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

23.88

8.74

2.23

6.96

Other operating items

Operating

48.09

12.71

4.36

5.73

Capital expenditure

26.57

0.35

0.21

-1.78

Free cash flow

74.66

13.07

4.58

3.95

Equity raised

-0.47

-37.16

-52.95

-52.97

Investing

0.03

-0.11

-20.71

19.22

Financing

0

0

32.06

35.99

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

74.22

-24.19

-37.02

6.19

