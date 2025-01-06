Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
25.3
5.06
3.2
0.01
Depreciation
-1.08
-1.08
-1.07
-1.23
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
23.88
8.74
2.23
6.96
Other operating items
Operating
48.09
12.71
4.36
5.73
Capital expenditure
26.57
0.35
0.21
-1.78
Free cash flow
74.66
13.07
4.58
3.95
Equity raised
-0.47
-37.16
-52.95
-52.97
Investing
0.03
-0.11
-20.71
19.22
Financing
0
0
32.06
35.99
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
74.22
-24.19
-37.02
6.19
