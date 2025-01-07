iifl-logo-icon 1
Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

95.86

46.42

7.96

6.87

yoy growth (%)

106.49

483.15

15.74

-47.5

Raw materials

-68.06

-38.14

-0.86

-0.79

As % of sales

71

82.18

10.83

11.51

Employee costs

-0.98

-0.2

-0.26

-0.18

As % of sales

1.02

0.45

3.34

2.68

Other costs

-0.51

-2.03

-2.72

-3.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.53

4.37

34.28

54.24

Operating profit

26.3

6.03

4.1

2.17

OPM

27.43

12.99

51.54

31.55

Depreciation

-1.08

-1.08

-1.07

-1.23

Interest expense

0

0

0

-1.32

Other income

0.09

0.11

0.18

0.4

Profit before tax

25.3

5.06

3.2

0.01

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

25.3

5.06

3.2

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

25.3

5.06

3.2

0.01

yoy growth (%)

400.03

57.95

23,954.36

-100.51

NPM

26.39

10.9

40.24

0.19

