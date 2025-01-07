Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
95.86
46.42
7.96
6.87
yoy growth (%)
106.49
483.15
15.74
-47.5
Raw materials
-68.06
-38.14
-0.86
-0.79
As % of sales
71
82.18
10.83
11.51
Employee costs
-0.98
-0.2
-0.26
-0.18
As % of sales
1.02
0.45
3.34
2.68
Other costs
-0.51
-2.03
-2.72
-3.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.53
4.37
34.28
54.24
Operating profit
26.3
6.03
4.1
2.17
OPM
27.43
12.99
51.54
31.55
Depreciation
-1.08
-1.08
-1.07
-1.23
Interest expense
0
0
0
-1.32
Other income
0.09
0.11
0.18
0.4
Profit before tax
25.3
5.06
3.2
0.01
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
25.3
5.06
3.2
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
25.3
5.06
3.2
0.01
yoy growth (%)
400.03
57.95
23,954.36
-100.51
NPM
26.39
10.9
40.24
0.19
