|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Dec 2024
|16 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting of Company held on 16th December 2024 for the Appointment of Mr. Balamurugan M as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half-Year ended 30th September 2024. The Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March 2024. Approval of Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|20 Jan 2024
|Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financials for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30.01.2024 for approval of Standalone Unaudited Financials Result for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December 2023 Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 as approved in the Board Meeting held on 30.01.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
