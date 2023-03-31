To the Members of M/s CHIRAHARIT PRIVATE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s Chiraharit Private Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2023 and its Profit (financial performance), its cash flows and for the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other Than Financial statements and Auditors report thereon

4. The companys Board of Directors are responsible for other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but not included in the financial statements and our auditors report there on.

5. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

6. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial statements for the Financial Statements

7. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the (the Act5) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance) changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for explaining our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

* Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

* Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

15. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

16. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

• We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

• In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

• The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

• In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

• On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

• With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

• With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

- The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. (Subject to Annexure A to this report)

• The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which they were any material foreseeable losses.

- There were no amounts which required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

Annexure A to the Auditors* Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of M/s Chiraharit Private Limited on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2023

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(a) (B) The Company does not hold any Intangible Assets as on 31.03.2023. As such the provisions of clause (i)(a)(b) of the order are not applicable.

(b) As per information and explanation provided by the management the company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which they are verified at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanation given to us, they were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification,

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us the the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and Intangible Assets during the year. As such this clause is not applicable to the company.

(e) No proceedings were initiated or pending against the company for holding Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition Act, 1988 (45 of 1988), and rules made thereunder. As such this clause is not applicable to the company.

ii. (a) According to information and explanation given to us, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties. For stocks lying with third parties at the year end, written confirmations have been obtained by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the working capital availed by the company from bank or financial institution does not exceed the prescribed limit. As such this clause is not applicable to the company.

iii. The company has not made any investments, granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties. As such, the clause (iii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 of the Companies Act 2013. The Company neither made investments nor granted any loans, security and guarantees, as such Sec 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

v. In our opinion, the company has not accepted any deposits or the amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Act and as per the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India. As such, the provisions of clause (v) of the order are not applicable.

vi. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the rules framed under Sec 148 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the company. As such, the provisions of Clause (vi) of the order are not applicable.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the company examined by us, in our opinion:

a. The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees5 State Insurance, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

b. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees5 State Insurance, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March 2023.

viii. To the best of our knowledge and explanations provided, no amounts are surrendered or disclosed as income in Income tax assessments under Income tax Act, 1961 on account of unrecorded incomes relating to any of the previous years. As such the provisions of this clause of the order are not applicable.

ix. (a) Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to any lender

(b) To the best of our knowledge and explanations given to us, the company is not declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any lender.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and explanations given to us, term loans raised by company were utilized for the purpose they obtained.

(d) To the best of our knowledge and explanations given to us, the company has not utilized any short-term funds for long term purpose.

(e) To the best of our knowledge and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures

(f) According to the records and explanations given to us, the company did not avail Loans on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associate companies. As such the provisions of this clause of the order are not applicable.

x. (a) According to the records of the company, the company has not raised any moneys by way of Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer. As such, the provisions of this clause are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. As such, the provisions of this clause are not applicable to the Company.

xi. Based on the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud has been noticed or reported by the company during the course of our audit and no whistle blower complaints were received during the year by the company. As such the provisions clause (xi) of the order are not applicable.

xii. In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the company is not a Nidhi Company. As such the provisions of Clause (xii) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii. All the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the provisions of section 188 where applicable, has been complied with and section 177 of Companies act, 2013, is not applicable to the company and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the accounting standards and companies act 2013.

xiv. To the best of our knowledge and explanations given to us, the company has kept in place internal audit system that commensurate with the size of the business. The internal audit report has been considered during the course of statutoiy audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them. As such the the provisions of Clause (xv) of the Order are not applicable.

xvi. To the best of our knowledge and explanations given to us, the company is not under any obligation to register under Sec 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India. As such, the provisions of clause (xvi) of the order are not applicable.

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There is no instance of resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. Basing on the information, explanations provided to us, there is no material uncertainty regarding the capabilities of company meeting its liabilities on the balance sheet date as and when they fall due within a period of one year from balance sheet date.

xx. Basing on the information, explanations provided to us, the company has no obligation to spend any amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of The Companies Act.

Place: Hyderabad

Date: 09.08.2023