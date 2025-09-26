iifl-logo

Chiraharit Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

Loading...

Chiraharit Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Chiraharit Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

26 Sep, 2025|04:56 PM
Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Chiraharit Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

1.61

0.72

Net Worth

1.86

0.97

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

30.57

32.89

24.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

30.57

32.89

24.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.14

0.05

Chiraharit Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,269.75

64.7254,237.3177.360.82,609.21392.51

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,405.55

70.637,757.9596.60.271,207.1133.8

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

212

35.5713,154.1196.931.691,043.1596.35

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,212.75

89.9510,840.439.690.14527.34183.87

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd

SHAILY

2,280.3

107.9210,479.1435.970.09225.1107.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Chiraharit Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

PAVANKUMAR BANG

Executive Director

Venkata Ramana Reddy Gaggenapalli

Non Executive Director

YARLAGADDA TEJASWINI

Independent Director

Venkata Chakrapani Chaturvedula

Independent Director

Anantha Krishna Nageshwara

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dixitula Venkata Kama Dixitulu.

Registered Office

Malaxmi Courtyard Survey #.157,

Khajaguda Village Chitrapuri,

Telangana - 500104

Tel: +91 77385 61210

Website: https://chiraharit.com/

Email: cs@chiraharit.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Chiraharit Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Chiraharit Ltd share price today?

The Chiraharit Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Chiraharit Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chiraharit Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 26 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chiraharit Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chiraharit Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 26 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chiraharit Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chiraharit Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chiraharit Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 26 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chiraharit Ltd?

Chiraharit Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chiraharit Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chiraharit Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Chiraharit Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.