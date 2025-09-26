No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
1.61
0.72
Net Worth
1.86
0.97
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
30.57
32.89
24.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
30.57
32.89
24.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.14
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,269.75
|64.72
|54,237.3
|177.36
|0.8
|2,609.21
|392.51
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,405.55
|70.6
|37,757.95
|96.6
|0.27
|1,207.1
|133.8
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
212
|35.57
|13,154.11
|96.93
|1.69
|1,043.15
|96.35
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,212.75
|89.95
|10,840.4
|39.69
|0.14
|527.34
|183.87
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
SHAILY
2,280.3
|107.92
|10,479.14
|35.97
|0.09
|225.1
|107.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
PAVANKUMAR BANG
Executive Director
Venkata Ramana Reddy Gaggenapalli
Non Executive Director
YARLAGADDA TEJASWINI
Independent Director
Venkata Chakrapani Chaturvedula
Independent Director
Anantha Krishna Nageshwara
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dixitula Venkata Kama Dixitulu.
Malaxmi Courtyard Survey #.157,
Khajaguda Village Chitrapuri,
Telangana - 500104
Tel: +91 77385 61210
Website: https://chiraharit.com/
Email: cs@chiraharit.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
