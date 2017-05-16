To the Members of CHOKHANI INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of CHOKHANI INTERNATIONAL LIMITED("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2017, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the period from 1st April, 2016 to 31st March, 2017 then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

(i) Non-confirmation /reconciliation of certain debit & credit balances, which on final confirmation/ reconciliation may affect certain financial disclosures, and has also resulted in the balances being as per books of accounts only.(Refer Note no.23)

(ii) The companys ship repairing operations remained suspended since June 1998. The company has suffered continued losses including in the current year and erosion of equity due to many pending litigation with Govt./Autonomous bodies & financial institutions and there is substantial doubt that the company will be able to continue as a going concern. We are accordingly unable to express our opinion on companies ability to continue as a going concern.(Refer note no. 24)

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion Paragraph, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2017, and its Loss and its cash flows for the period ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, , we give in the Annexure ‘A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we

report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received

from the directors as on 31st March, 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. - Refer Note No.5 and Note No. 21 to the Financial statements.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The company has provided requisite disclosures in the financial statements as to holdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8th November, 2016 to 30th December, 2016. Based on audit procedures and relying on the management representation we report

that the disclosed are in accordance with books of account maintained by the company and as produced to us by the management - Refer note no.29 of the financial statements.

For B.K.Shroff & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No. : 302166E

Place : New Delhi Partner Date : 16.05.2017 Membership Number :90378

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in paragraph (1) under the

heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory

requirements" of our report of even date

(i) (a) The company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) All the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management according to a regular program, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies with respect to book records were noticed on such verification. Discrepancies noticed have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(ii) There are no inventory in the company hence provisions of clause (ii) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(iii) The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as such clauses (iii) (a), (b) and (c) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us no loans, investments, guarantees and security covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been given by the company.

(v) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposit from the public. Therefore, the provisions of clause (v) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(vi) As informed to us Company is not required to maintain any cost records as prescribed by the Central Government under section 148(1) of companies act 2013

(vii) (a) The company is generally regular in depositing

with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding as at 31st March,2017 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as under:

Name of the Nature of Amount Period to which Statue Dues (Rs.) amount relates Madras Port Lease Rent 23,360,045 1997-98 and Trust 1988-1999

(b) According to the records of the company, dues of income-tax or Sales tax or service tax or duty of custom or duty of excise or value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as under :

(viii) As per information and explanations given by the management during the year, we are of the opinion that the company has not repaid the installment of principal amount of loan since 1993-94 aggregating to Rs 24,87,14,599 (in case of Rupee Loans) and Rs 27,55,93,485 (in case of Foreign Currency Loans). The interest on such loans amounting to Rs. 26,05,46,353 provided upto year 1998-99 is also not paid since1994-95. However company has not made provision for Interest, penal interest and/or other charges from 1999-00. As explained and as per the documents produced before us for our examination, the company has disputed the repayment of dues to Financial Institution and filed suit for counter claim, since the matter is subjudice, the amount of liability on account of Interest, penal interest and/or other charges, if any as on the balance sheet date is not ascertainable and will be accounted on the final settlement of dispute with the financial institution.(For details, circumstances & sequence of events refer para 1 to 6 of note no 6). Since there is a dispute between the company & the lender, we are unable to determine whether there is a default in repayment of dues to the concerned Financial Institution.

(ix) In our opinion, during the year no money has been raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans hence provisions of clause (ix) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us, no managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in the books during the year.

(xii) The company is not a nidhi company and hence provisions of clause (xii) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(xiii) In our opinion all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) During the year under review the company has not made any preferential allotment on private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures.

(xv) The company has not entered into any non cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

For B.K.Shroff & Co. Chartered Accountants Reg. No. : 302166E

Place : New Delhi Date : 16.05.2017 Partner Membership Number: 90378

Annexure B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Chokhani International Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial

controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my /our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal

financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2017, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI".

For B.K.Shroff & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No. : 302166E