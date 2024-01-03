Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd
KMEW
1,612.55
|49.22
|1,721.52
|8.63
|0
|36.44
|179.31
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd
SWANDEF
291.9
|0
|1,464.56
|-22.89
|0
|4.91
|55.4
VMS Industries Ltd
39.36
|14.25
|96.94
|5.14
|0
|52.1
|39.31
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd
124.65
|47.94
|76.91
|0.46
|0
|0
|238.03
Inducto Steel Ltd
77.5
|0
|31.13
|0.06
|0
|40.19
|98.31
