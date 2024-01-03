Chokhani International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.77
-0.57
-0.03
-0.84
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.04
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.39
-0.33
-0.09
0.64
Other operating items
Operating
-1.19
-0.94
-0.16
-0.22
Capital expenditure
-0.19
0
-0.01
0
Free cash flow
-1.38
-0.94
-0.17
-0.22
Equity raised
-112.6
-111.44
-111.37
-109.68
Investing
-0.23
-0.2
0.06
-1.44
Financing
0.08
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-114.13
-112.59
-111.48
-111.34
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.