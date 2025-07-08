iifl-logo
Chokhani International Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

No Records Found

Chokhani International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Chokhani International Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:22 PM
Mar-2022Dec-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.59%

Foreign: 20.59%

Indian: 16.64%

Non-Promoter- 14.82%

Institutions: 14.82%

Non-Institutions: 47.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chokhani International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

32.77

32.77

32.77

32.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-57.47

-57.08

-56.3

-55.72

Net Worth

-24.7

-24.31

-23.53

-22.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-0.77

-0.57

-0.03

-0.84

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.04

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.39

-0.33

-0.09

0.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

53.18

57.7

-54.1

81

EBIT growth

35.6

1,512.1

-95.77

70.74

Net profit growth

35.76

1,512.1

-95.78

70.78

No Record Found

Chokhani International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd

KMEW

1,612.55

49.221,721.528.63036.44179.31

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd

SWANDEF

291.9

01,464.56-22.8904.9155.4

VMS Industries Ltd

39.36

14.2596.945.14052.139.31

Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd

124.65

47.9476.910.4600238.03

Inducto Steel Ltd

77.5

031.130.06040.1998.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chokhani International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

JAGDISHPRASAD CHOKHANI BAJRANGLAL

Director

ADITYA TULSHAN

Director

MOHAMMAD HASHIM ANSARI

Registered Office

Z-20 1st Floor,

Okhla Industrial Area Phase II,

New Delhi - 110020

Tel: 91-011-26389150/26384122

Website: http://www.cilsd.in

Email: contact@cilsd.in

Registrar Office

Beetal House 3rd Flr,

Behind Local Shp Cen, Nr Dada Harsukh Das,

New Delhi - 110062

Tel: 91-11-29961281-82

Website: www.beetalfinancial.com

Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Chokhani International Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Chokhani International Ltd share price today?

The Chokhani International Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Chokhani International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chokhani International Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chokhani International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chokhani International Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chokhani International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chokhani International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chokhani International Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chokhani International Ltd?

Chokhani International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chokhani International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chokhani International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

