Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
32.77
32.77
32.77
32.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-57.47
-57.08
-56.3
-55.72
Net Worth
-24.7
-24.31
-23.53
-22.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.77
-0.57
-0.03
-0.84
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.04
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.39
-0.33
-0.09
0.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
53.18
57.7
-54.1
81
EBIT growth
35.6
1,512.1
-95.77
70.74
Net profit growth
35.76
1,512.1
-95.78
70.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd
KMEW
1,612.55
|49.22
|1,721.52
|8.63
|0
|36.44
|179.31
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd
SWANDEF
291.9
|0
|1,464.56
|-22.89
|0
|4.91
|55.4
VMS Industries Ltd
39.36
|14.25
|96.94
|5.14
|0
|52.1
|39.31
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd
124.65
|47.94
|76.91
|0.46
|0
|0
|238.03
Inducto Steel Ltd
77.5
|0
|31.13
|0.06
|0
|40.19
|98.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
JAGDISHPRASAD CHOKHANI BAJRANGLAL
Director
ADITYA TULSHAN
Director
MOHAMMAD HASHIM ANSARI
Z-20 1st Floor,
Okhla Industrial Area Phase II,
New Delhi - 110020
Tel: 91-011-26389150/26384122
Website: http://www.cilsd.in
Email: contact@cilsd.in
Beetal House 3rd Flr,
Behind Local Shp Cen, Nr Dada Harsukh Das,
New Delhi - 110062
Tel: 91-11-29961281-82
Website: www.beetalfinancial.com
Email: beetal@beetalfinancial.com
Summary
