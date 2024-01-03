Chokhani International Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

India has substantial fleet of ships both in the commercial as well as defence sector. There are more than 2,000 Indian owned vessels operating in Indian waters. This generates a resident demand for ship repair activities locally in Indian waters. However, due to unavailability of Infrastructure or price competitiveness, most of ocean going vessels goes overseas for repair.

Indian ship repair yards could capture a higher share of market by improvement in infrastructure, increasing ship repair yard capacity and competitive performance. Excluding some of the niche markets such as gas carriers and highly specialized defence vessel, Indian ship repair yards could cater to all types of ships owned and operated in Indian waters.

There exists an opportunity to create infrastructure for repair of large ships. This would help ship repair company attracted business that is going to international yards due to lack of infrastructure in India and competitive pricing in China. The Modi Governments focus to change ship building perspective in India and develop India into a large shipbuilding and repair. The infrastructure has to be developed by private sector and government would provide supportive policy measures. This provides large opportunity for a ship repair company to enter Indian Ship Repair business.

India has several companies with dedicated ship repair yards. Some of the repair yards have the entire infrastructure required for undertaking ship repair. This infrastructure includes repair berth, workshops, steel fabrication and replacement infrastructure, etc. These ship repair yards can undertake dry-docking activity of ships that forms the most revenue generating activity in ship repair.

In addition to ship repair yards, there are several workshops located in and around government owned major ports in India. These workshops, take drydock or slipway on lease for repair of ships. They do not own large infrastructure required for undertaking repair. Afloat repairs and breakdown repairs of ships calling to ports for trade forms major component of workshops involved in ship repair activity.

OUTLOOK

Chokhani International Limited (hereinafter referred as "CIL") was established to construct, purchase, take on lease, import or export or otherwise acquire and to carry-on the business or to undertake or take part in management, supervision or control of the business or operation of ship repairs and ship building industry including shipyards on land and on water including seasm, and operation of dry-dock and other related facilities and know how.

CILs ship repairing operations are suspended since June 1998. The Company has suffered continued losses including the current year and erosion of equity due to many pending litigations with Govt. / Autonomous bodies and Financial Institutions.

Loans were recalled by all Indian Financial Institutions viz. IDBI, IFCI, ICICI (including SCICI). IDBI & IFCI filed a suit before the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), Madras and ICICI filed a suit before the Debt Recovery Tribunal, Mumbai for recovery of their dues. Receiver was appointed by the authorities, who disposed of the assets of the Company. CIL filed the Cross claim for negligence which resulted in a total loss of CILs most valuable assets which had a value more than sufficient to meet the claims of all secured and/or unsecured creditors. By failing to carry out timely maintenance, despite reminders from the Court Receiver, High Court, Mumbai and others the financial institutions allowed dissipation and ultimate destruction of the two dry docks and other imported & indigenous machineries which made CIL purportedly defunct.

Notwithstanding anything stated above, management is trying its best to come out of sub-judice matters and no stone will be left unturned to revive the Company, no sooner circumstances are favorable.

